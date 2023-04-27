Rutland Barracks / Fugitive From Justice / Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4002517

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 04/25/2023 at approximately 2151 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 401 US Route 7 South, Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Victor Norris

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/25/23 at approximately 2151 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a citizen dispute involving Victor Norris located at 401 US Route 7 South, in the Town of Rutland . Prior to arrival, Troopers were notified Norris had active warrants from the states of Vermont and New Jersey. Troopers made contact with Norris, and he was taken into custody.

Norris was identified to have an extraditable warrant out of New Jersey. Vermont State Police confirmed the warrant with Morris County Prosecutors Office and identified the original charges listed under New Jersey Penal Code:

•3rd Degree 2 28-5A (5) Witness Tampering, Obstructing Official this violation is felony in the State of New Jersey. (felony in the state of New Jersey.)

•4th Degree 2C: 18-3A Unlicensed entry of structures; defiant trespasser; peering into dwelling places; defenses. (felony in the state of New Jersey.)

•2C:29-9B (1) Contempt. (misdemeanor in the state of New Jersey.)

•2C: 29-9B (2) Contempt. (misdemeanor in the state of New Jersey.)

Norris was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional facility for the Vermont warrant and currently being committed to await extradition to New Jersey.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/26/2023 at 1200 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: YES, Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks