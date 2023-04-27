Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,718 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Fugitive From Justice / Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B4002517

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland                  

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 04/25/2023 at approximately 2151 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 401 US Route 7 South, Rutland Town, VT

 

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Victor Norris                                             

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 04/25/23 at approximately 2151 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a citizen dispute involving Victor Norris located at 401 US Route 7 South, in the Town of Rutland . Prior to arrival, Troopers were notified Norris had active warrants from the states of Vermont and New Jersey. Troopers made contact with Norris, and he was taken into custody.

 

Norris was identified to have an extraditable warrant out of New Jersey. Vermont State Police confirmed the warrant with Morris County Prosecutors Office and identified the original charges listed under New Jersey Penal Code:

 

•3rd Degree 2 28-5A (5) Witness Tampering, Obstructing Official this violation is felony in the State of New Jersey. (felony in the state of New Jersey.)

•4th Degree 2C: 18-3A Unlicensed entry of structures; defiant trespasser; peering into dwelling places; defenses. (felony in the state of New Jersey.)

•2C:29-9B (1) Contempt. (misdemeanor in the state of New Jersey.)

•2C: 29-9B (2) Contempt. (misdemeanor in the state of New Jersey.)

 

Norris was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional facility for the Vermont warrant and currently being committed to await extradition to New Jersey.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/26/2023 at 1200 hours            

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: YES, Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Fugitive From Justice / Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more