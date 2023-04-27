The Front Line Foundation Grants Death Benefit Support to the Family of Pope County Deputy Joshua Owen

The generosity of donors, partnerships and fundraising events make supporting first responders and their families possible

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today that it has given a $20,000 death benefit to the family of Pope County Deputy Joshua Owen, who was killed in the line of duty on April 15 in Cyrus, MN. Tragically, Owen was killed on his 44th birthday.

Deputy Owen was responding to a call when he paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect the community. He leaves behind a wife and son. He had been with the department for 12 years. Owen was also a proud Army veteran. He was laid to rest following an April 22 funeral at Minnewaska Area High School, in Glenwood, MN

Since its inception in late 2018, The Front Line Foundation has supported Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs and members of the National Guard across Minnesota, to grant financial support to families of first responders who have died in the line of duty. The Foundation's mission is to bridge the gap between the death and benefits being paid, which can help families with ongoing expenses. The Foundation also provides support in the purchase of tactical equipment for first responders which is not included in department budgets. To date The Frontline Foundation has paid out $388,000 in death benefits and equipment funding since it was founded in 2018.

"The death of Deputy Owen is a tragic remainder of the sacrifices our first responders face on daily basis," said Suzanne Holt, President, and CEO of TFLF. "We hope that this death benefit will have a positive impact on his family during an incredibly difficult time."

In order to provide death benefits of a substantial amount, like the one granted to Deputy Owen's family, TFLF fundraises tirelessly to ensure funds are available when they are needed. TFLF has created a new golf tournament fundraiser that will not only bring awareness to the support the organization gives, but also help sustain the monetary support it can give to the families of fallen first responders.

The Beyond the Call of Duty Golf Tournament will take place on June 27 at Olympic Hills Golf Course in Eden Prairie. The fundraising tournament is a partnership between TFLF and Cars Against Crime, a nonprofit raising funds to provide grants to service organizations benefiting all first responders. The organization utilizes a world class collection of cars usen in television and movies to enhance events, create memories and bring joy to the community.

"We are beyond thrilled to be working with Cars Against Crime for our next fundraising endeavor," said Holt. "These events are the lifeblood of our organization. Without support we can not give back to families who have endured the greatest loss of all."

About The Front Line Foundation:

The Front Line Foundation began as an attempt to help and support our Fallen Heroes, including Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs, and the Minnesota National Guard. The Frontline Foundation provides support to those who died while in the line of duty, by giving benefit payments to dependents of fallen first responders. Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, and EMT First Responders face armed and dangerous criminals, impaired individuals wielding weapons, even emotionally charged, and threatening domestic disputes. They are The Front Line Defenders of our neighborhoods, towns, and cities who face and diffuse the high-risk, frequently appalling situations we know or hear about, with disbelief, on the news. In addition to providing endowments and support for the families of fallen heroes, The Front Line Foundation will underwrite scholarships and training registration costs for Front Line personnel as well as support preparedness training for safety officers in hospitals, schools, and places of worship. Further, we assist with the purchase of needed safety and tactical equipment not currently within the budget of the local unit of government. For more information, please visit http://www.thefrontlinemn.org

About Cars Against Crime:

Cars Against Crime is a nonprofit raising funds to provide grants to service organizations benefitting police, fire, and first responders. The organization utilizes a world class collection of movie cars and television cars. These crime fighting vehicles serve as tools to enhance events, create memories, and bring joy to the community. Our world-class showroom is located in the Chanhassen AutoPlex in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Accessible, dynamic and spectacular, the actual "crime fighting" cars from popular movies and TV include the Batmobile, Scooby Doo Mystery Machine, Gotham City Police Dept. paddy wagon, Back to the Future DeLorean, Austin Powers Shaguar, Mayberry RFD police car, the Munster's Munster Koach, plus many, many more.

