Community Cafe Announces Kat Mahoney As Chief Operating Officer (COO)
Mahoney joins the Community Cafe with over 20 years of extensive background in business, marketing, community outreach, technology, and special needs.
The Community Cafe is a life-changing foundation for our most passionate and under-appreciated individuals”WESLEY CHAPEL, FL, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Cafe is delighted to announce that Kat Mahoney has joined the company as the Chief Operating Officer (COO). She joins Community Cafe from Katbrat Studios, where she was the Owner & Operations Director. Mrs. Mahoney carries over 20 years of extensive background in business, marketing, community outreach, and technology, along with her personal investment and experience with intellectually disabled individuals as a mother of three on the Autism Aspergers Spectrum and the prior Director of a military family mental health non-profit that connected school counselors and military families with special needs. Mrs. Mahoney's addition to the Community Cafe Executive Management staffing will help establish and execute the company’s strategic growth plan, optimize business performance, and solidify community outreach.
"I'm so dedicated to the Community Cafe because it's everything that drives me forward in both my personal and professional life" said Mahoney. "Every business decision, every IEP school meeting, every educational and mental health speaking engagement I've done over 20 years, lead me to the Community Cafe."
The Community Cafe is a non-profit multi-functioning cafe, ice cream shop, and community center providing employment, training opportunities, workshops and resources for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Café is set to open 2023 in Wesley Chapel. You can start supporting the café and their mission through generous donations and becoming a volunteer from their website at www.communitycafefl.com
