Main Line Fertility Partners with Premium Supplement Brand to Support Fertility Advocacy, Family Building Options During National Infertility Awareness Week

Through April 29th, patients and consumers can make a donation to RESOLVE and HelpCureHD through partnership between Main Line Fertility and NutraBloom

PHILADELPHIA, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW – April 23-29, 2023), Main Line Fertility, a premium fertility provider that combines personalized care with cutting-edge reproductive technology, announces today an exclusive partnership with leading supplement brand NutraBloom® to support two family building resources: RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association and The HelpCureHD Foundation (HelpCureHD).

During NIAW, patients and visitors to Main Line Fertility's Reading, Pennsylvania office at 2210 Ridgewood Road in Wyomissing can donate to RESOLVE and HelpCureHD with an in-store purchase of any NutraBloom product. Online consumers can contribute to these organizations when completing a purchase at bloomhealthier.com.

Main Line Fertility is part of The Prelude Network®(Prelude), North America's largest and fastest-growing network of fertility centers, and offers a full spectrum of fertility services. NutraBloom® is a line of expertly formulated supplements that support women's and men's health and wellness goals from preconception and beyond. Designed to make the journey towards wellness and fertility health simple, NutraBloom kits are built to fit any lifestyle and lifecycle and include Couple's Conception, Couple's Conception + PCOS, Men's Fertility Strength, PCOS Conception, PCOS Support, and Ovarian Support. Both organizations are part of Inception Fertility™, North America's largest provider of comprehensive fertility products and services.

"Main Line Fertility, like all clinics within The Prelude Network, treats patients with a holistic, 360-degree lens that considers the overall health and well-being of our patients, so it's only fitting that we partner with NutraBloom to offer in-store products and use this opportunity to support fertility-focused organizations that in turn support the journeys of other aspiring parents," Leigh Herzog, Executive Vice President, at Inception, the parent company to Prelude. "We are honored to use National Infertility Awareness Week to give back to RESOLVE and HelpCureHD."

RESOLVE is a national patient advocacy group dedicated to ensuring that all people challenged in their family-building journey reach a resolution through knowledge, support, and advocacy. HelpCureHD is a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to families at-risk for HD to achieve their dreams of having a child that is HD-free through in vitro fertilization (IVF) with preimplantation genetic testing (PGT).

About NutraBloom

Developed by leading fertility specialists, NutraBloom is a premier supplement line that supports individuals' health and wellness goals from preconception and beyond and is designed to make the journey towards wellness and fertility health simple and straightforward.

NutraBloom's expertly formulated supplements are made in the US with top-of-the-line, whole-food-based vitamins and nutritional supplements. Each product is free of contaminants, never tested on animals, and evaluated for purity by an outside reference laboratory.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

