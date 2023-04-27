Greenberg Traurig Guides Shapiro Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Skin Klinic in Sale to Inspire Aesthetics

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP. advised Shapiro Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Skin Klinic, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., on its sale to private-equity backed Inspire Aesthetics.

Inspire Aesthetics, a Hidden Harbor Capital Partners portfolio company, said in its press releases that the acquisition of Shapiro Aesthetics, marks its expansion in the Southwest. Inspire Aesthetics is based in Delray Beach, Fla. Hidden Harbor Capital Partners is a private equity firm located in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Shapiro, based in the Phoenix metro area, is known for delivering personalized, high-quality care to patients seeking aesthetic and surgical procedures with expertise in rhinoplasty and facial rejuvenation.

The Greenberg Traurig team representing Shapiro Aesthetics was led by Phoenix-based Corporate Shareholders Frank M. Placenti and Corporate Associate Anthony J. Fernandez. The other attorneys on the deal team were: Phoenix Shareholder Jake B. Smith, and Miami Corporate Associate Caitlin Calvo.

