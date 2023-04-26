Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Remarks to Business Leaders in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea – Governor Ron DeSantis met with business executives and delivered remarks on Florida’s economic partnership with South Korea while visiting on an international trade mission. South Korea is the Governor’s second country on the mission, following a visit to Japan. Watch the Governor’s remarks below:

 

Video courtesy of the Office of the Governor.

To watch the Governor’s remarks, click here.

