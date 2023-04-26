Governor Ron DeSantis Signs MOU with LowCarbon Hydrogen Corporation in South Korea, Company Set to Break Ground on Clean Hydrogen Facility in Florida

SEOUL, South Korea — Governor Ron DeSantis today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with South Korea-based LowCarbon Hydrogen Corporation to create a research hub for clean hydrogen technology in Florida. The company plans to develop a clean hydrogen facility in Polk County, Florida, and is set to break ground in June 2023.

The company is collaborating with Space Florida to support the development and deployment of clean hydrogen and related technologies for aerospace and space industry launch applications.

“Our state is taking a bold step towards promoting long-term development in the aerospace and space industry across the entire supply chain,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “From manufacturing and launching to fuel production, Florida is the global leader in the new space economy.”

“As launch cadence continues to increase from Florida, we need to think strategically about our fueling capabilities,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “This partnership with LowCarbon Corporation and Ocean Green Hydrogen adds to an ecosystem which allows business to build, launch, recover, refurbish, and relaunch, all within the Sunshine State.”

“Florida is where leading aerospace companies get everything they need to see their new idea take off, and with our strategic partnership with LowCarbon Corporation and Ocean Green Hydrogen we are diversifying opportunities across the fuel supply chain,” said Frank DiBello, president and CEO, Space Florida. “I want to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for continuing to be a champion for the aerospace and space industry, helping make Florida the leader in the global space economy today and for years to come.”

The collaboration between Space Florida and LowCarbon Hydrogen Corporation and Ocean Green Hydrogen is a significant step towards promoting Florida as not only the launch capital of the world, but also the place for companies across the aerospace supply chain to grow.

To read the MOU, click here.

