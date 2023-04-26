Acquaintance with the progress of construction works in the building of Khatlon State Medical University in Dangara district

TAJIKISTAN, April 26 - On April 26, during his working visit to Dangara district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the progress of construction works in the building of Khatlon State Medical University in the center of the district.

It was informed that the State Medical University of Khatlon will be built in stages with the funding of the Government of the country on an area of more than 23 hectares.

According to the planned project, there are more than 15 buildings and other auxiliary facilities, including the main building, four educational buildings, two student dormitories, a teacher's dormitory, three lecture halls, a dining hall, a sports hall, a swimming pool, and a modern clinic with the new design is built in accordance with the world standards of construction and architecture, and it is equipped with the most advanced devices and equipment and scientific accessories.

During the familiarization with the construction works, it was informed that the main corps of the university consists of 4 buildings and is intended for 900 students.

The main building consists of 71 classrooms, 255 working and auxiliary rooms, and is intended for the use of various departments, lecture and conference halls, a museum, a library, various laboratories, a test center and other departments of this higher professional educational institution.

A large meeting hall with 1200 seats, a library, an electronic reading room with 80 seats, a basement for storing books, a canteen with 300 seats and other auxiliary facilities will be built here.

The customer of the facility is the State Institution "Directorate of Construction of Governmental Facilities of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan", the designer is JSC "PILJ SANIIOSP" and the main contractor is JSC "STS Construction".

Currently, more than 200 local residents are employed in construction works.

Based on the instructions of the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, the main building, the number one educational building and the cafeteria of Khatlon State Medical University in Dangara district will be put to use this year on the eve of the great national holiday of State Independence.

It is worth noting that Khatlon State Medical University has been operating in Dangara district since 2016, and currently 2250 students study in 3 faculties.

After the construction of all the buildings of the university and the establishment of the campus in Khatlon State Medical University, conditions will be created for the education of more than 5000 students.

During the introduction to the construction process, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon gave instructions and orders to the workers to complete the work within the specified time and with high quality.

It should be said that the State Medical University of Khatlon was established in order to provide health institutions of the region with highly qualified personnel.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, called the implementation of this project a continuation of the constructive actions of the Government of the country and considered it a solid step in improving the health of the society.