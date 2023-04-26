Familiarization with the project for the construction of the Maternity Department and the progress of construction works in the building of the Multidisciplinary Health Center of Dangara district

TAJIKISTAN, April 26 - On April 26, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the project of the Maternity Department and the progress of construction works in the building of the Multidisciplinary Health Center of Dangara district.

During the presentation of the project for the construction of the Maternity Department in the Central Hospital of Dangara district, it was informed that the facility will serve citizens with 80 beds.

The area of the Maternity Department building is 1325 square meters. The building consists of three floors and a basement and 62 rooms, including the maternity department, women's hospital, various diseases, emergency, planning and surgery center.

Also, in order to improve the working conditions in the Maternity Department, it is planned to build a meeting hall, a radiology department and a canteen.

During the introduction to the design of the healthcare facility project, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon gave instructions to the workers and builders for quality and timely execution of works.

Here, the Honorable President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the progress of construction works at the Multidisciplinary Health Center in Dangara district.

The customer of the construction of the facility is the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Tajikistan, the designer is the "Korezloiha" OJSC and the contractor is "Navruz-01" LLC. It is implemented within the framework of the project "Improving medical services for mothers and children in four districts of Khatlon Province of the Republic of Tajikistan".

According to the project, the Health Center consists of 3 parts, the side buildings are 6 floors and the central building is 7 floors. The center is located on an area of 0.93 ha.

The Multidisciplinary Health Center will be built at the cost of 4 million 684 thousand 870 US dollars from the funds of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Development Bank.

Currently, construction works are underway with the involvement of domestic construction companies, and it is planned that the important facilities in the health sector will be put into use in the days of the international Navruz holiday in 2024 with a beautiful and modern design.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, after getting acquainted with the progress of the construction works, gave specific instructions to the workers and specialists for the completion of high-quality work and timely commissioning of the Multidisciplinary Health Center in Dangara district.

It is worth mentioning that with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the conditions of medical services to the population are improving in health institutions of cities and districts of Khatlon Province.

Central hospitals of cities and districts, including Dangara district, are provided with ambulances, modern diagnostic and treatment equipment and highly qualified personnel.

All these developments are attributed to peace and stability, national unity and independence and the successful policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.