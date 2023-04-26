Submit Release
Opening of the building of the Executive Committee of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan in Dangara district

TAJIKISTAN, April 26 - On April 26, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the center of Dangara district, put into operation the building of the Executive Committee of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan in Dangara district, and got acquainted with its working conditions.

During the introduction, the Honorable Emomali Rahmon was informed that the building of the Executive Committee of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan in the Dangara district consists of 5 floors and a basement, and has 54 office rooms, a library, departments and branches, a corner for the display of folk crafts, and a sewing workshop, canteen, meeting room for 120 seats and 10 auxiliary rooms.

In the construction works, which started in February 2021, 70 local residents were provided with jobs and good salaries.

It is worth noting that previously the employees and specialists worked in the old building, which did not have good working conditions.

The customer of the facility is the Central Executive Committee of the People's Democratic Party of the Republic of Tajikistan, and the contractor is "Intergroup" Limited Liability Company.

