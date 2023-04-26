Opening of the building of "Komron+P" Hotel in Dangara district

TAJIKISTAN, April 26 - On April 26, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened the "Komron+P" Hotel in the village of Rakhshonzamin, Dangara district.

The service facilities dedicated to the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan with the activation of the role of the private sector in the progress of economic and social spheres were built by businessman Komron Solehzoda.

The area of the hotel is 238 square meters and consists of 5 floors.

Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the created conditions and tasked the workers to provide services to customers in accordance with the requirements of the time.

"Komron+P" Hotel consists of 16 rooms and can serve 30 people at a time. At the same time, the building has a canteen, meeting room and other necessary facilities.

During the construction of this facility, 15 local residents were provided with jobs and good wages. After putting the hotel into operation, 10 people got permanent jobs.

Dangara district, which has attractive nature and historical sites, building and operating a hotel and adapting the service conditions to world-class requirements contributes to the development of the tourism industry.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, made the construction and commissioning of modern facilities the main example of the implementation of the 35th anniversary celebration of the State Independence in Dangara district of Khatlon Province without attracting budget funds.

The hotel was built and put into use at the expense of the "Komron+P" LLC, which has been operating since 2003.

Hotel "Komron+P" is located next to the road, and tourists and guests can continue to enjoy its high level of service in Dangara district.