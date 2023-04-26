Opening of the "Kayonush Fishing" trade cooperative in Dangara district

TAJIKISTAN, April 26 - On April 26, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, launched the activity of trade cooperative "Kayonush Fish Farming" in Dangara district.

The goal of establishing a farm and starting the breeding of various types of fish is to create new jobs, to ensure the increase in the production of import substitution products, to focus on its export and to ensure the double progress of the agricultural sector in the district.

After the acquaintance of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, 55 thousand fish were released into the ponds.

Breeding of "bester" fish is carried out in the farm, which is the first time in the republic. In the future, more than 100,000 fish are expected to grow in this farm.

Construction work on the fish pond was started in 2022 and it was put to use today by businessman Asadullo Isoev within the framework of the instructions of the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon dedicated to the celebration of the 35th anniversary of State Independence.

The total area of the fishing ponds is 17 hectares, where different types of fish are grown.

Currently, 5 fish ponds have been established in the farm in order to increase the varieties of cultivated fish and thereby increase its production.

During the meeting, the Head of State was informed that in the first stage, breeding of 43,000 fish, such as carp, white bream and white carp, was started. Officials plan to increase the variety and quantity of fish in the future.

After the fish breeding ponds started working in the "Kayonush Fish Farming" trade cooperative, 10 local residents got permanent jobs.

It should be noted that fish farming has been developing in Dangara district in recent years, and today the activities of 26 fish farms on 30 hectares of land are directed in this area.

Production of fish meat in 2022 in the district was 40 tons. In the first three months of 2023, 7.5 tons of fish meat was produced.

There are favorable conditions and opportunities for fishing in the country, and the benefiting of the existing opportunities contributes to its double progress.