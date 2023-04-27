Enter the World of AI and Robotics with Jerry W Martin's Triangulum Series
Fearing future technology brings anxiety, embracing the future technology brings understanding.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and musician Jerry W Martin has released a gripping new novel, Triangulum: Battle for Earth, which provides a glimpse into the geopolitical world of today and the future of AI robotics. In this novel, Martin explores the question of what the future holds for humanity, AI, and robotics as ambitious world leaders strive to increase their empires.
— Jerry W Martin
As World War III breaks out, aliens from another galaxy attack, and enemies become allies as the world unites against the overpowering alien invasion. The novel follows humanity's struggle for survival in the face of an impending doom.
Triangulum: Battle for Earth is a page-turner that will keep readers on the edge of their seats from beginning to end. As the series explores the potential of AI and robotics, it challenges readers to consider the implications of these advancements for the future. As the quote goes, "Fearing future technology brings anxiety, embracing the future technology brings understanding." By embracing the possibilities of future technology and engaging with the changes it may bring, we can better understand and navigate the complexities of the modern world. Martin's vivid and detailed descriptions transport readers to a world beyond their wildest imaginations. From the heart-stopping battles against alien invaders to the futuristic technology and robots, the novel offers a thrilling adventure that will leave readers eager for more.
It sets the stage for a sweeping saga that explores the future of humanity in a world dominated by AI and robotics. With the series complete and available for readers to dive into, they can experience the excitement of the world Martin has created and explore the questions he poses about the future of our society. The Triangulum series is a must-read for fans of science fiction and anyone interested in exploring the impact of AI and robotics on our world.
It is not just entertaining but also thought-provoking, aiming to inspire readers to think about how they would like the future to be and to take action to bring about positive change. The series is suitable for anyone from 16 and up, addressing technical fears people may have and exploring the impact of AI and robotics on our lives in many ways beyond just technology.
Martin's novel is the first in the Triangulum series, which is now complete and available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other bookstores. Martin is a talented author and singer-songwriter with an impressive portfolio of five novels and eleven songs already in the market. His creative genius extends beyond his writing skills, as he's set to release a mystery novel and three more songs in the near future. With his artistic talents, Martin continues to captivate his audience and keep them eagerly anticipating his next release. Fans of his work can visit his website https://authorjwmartin.weebly.com/blog to keep up to date on his latest releases and explore his captivating world of music and literature. For any inquiries, you can contact directly through his email at “authorjwmartin@yahoo.com.”
Don't miss out on this gripping series that challenges us to consider the future of our world.
