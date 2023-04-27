City of San Diego Forced to Rescind Illegal Vaccine Mandate
PERK to Host Press Conference Outlining Their Victory on Behalf of Hundreds of City Firefighters, Police Officers, and Employees
This is a great day for all of us on this road of preserving choice. The mandate was always unconstitutional and violated fundamental privacy rights under the California Constitution.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Conference Information: This in-person event will be held on Friday, April 28, at 11 am at the San Diego Police Officers Association’s (S.D.P.O.A.) offices located at 8388 Vickers St., San Diego, CA 92111. PERK representatives, attorneys, and plaintiffs will be available to speak on the record about PERK’s favorable settlement in English and Spanish until 1 pm. The event will also be live-streamed on Instagram.
— Amy Bohn, PERK Executive Director
The Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids (PERK), on behalf of hundreds of City of San Diego firefighters, police officers, employees, and three individually named plaintiffs; Captain Manuel Del Toro, Jonathan Wiese from the San Diego Police Department, and Captain Justus Norgord from the San Diego Fire Department have secured a critical victory when the City’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate was rescinded for all city first responders and employees. The defendants agreed to a favorable settlement of their lawsuit, conditioned upon the city’s rescinding the mandate. (Case Number 37-2022-00003636-CU-CR-CTL) The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of the State of California, against the City of San Diego, for declaratory and injunctive relief. The City also agreed to pay a portion of PERK’s legal fees.
“This victory means 1.3 million San Diego residents have safer streets and no longer risk losing hundreds of public employees serving in essential public safety and infrastructure protection roles. Over 11,000 first responder and public employee jobs are now protected from illegal mass termination due to intrusive vaccine mandates. Hundreds of essential workers will no longer be eliminated from the workplace, which preserves essential city services and effectively keeps the community of San Diego functioning," said Bohn.
PERK’s lead attorney, John Howard declared, “The City of San Diego has taken the wise path of affirming that liberty is the greatest American value. It is what unites us as Americans. This is not a victory for any individual. It is a victory for freedom. But the greatest credit goes to our clients whose fortitude and courage have been in the greatest traditions of American integrity.”
PERK filed this case after the city ordered its employees to get the COVID-19 shot or face termination. The lawsuit focused on California’s right to privacy, a state constitutional right that all Californians enjoy, which includes the right to bodily autonomy. Adam Devor from San Diego Police Department stated, “Over 500 officers have left SDPD since July 2020, and over 130 Officers left over the threat of being fired related to the mandate. The mandate had a damaging effect on SDPD staffing, and in turn, the safety of San Diego.” PERK joined the plaintiffs to file this lawsuit because of the devastating effect the city’s unlawful mandate would have on children and families in San Diego.
PERK President Amy Bohn stated, “This is a great day for all of us on this road of preserving choice. The mandate was always unconstitutional as it violated fundamental privacy rights under the California Constitution. Our victory shows the resilience of those who fought back to preserve their inalienable rights and freedoms. I am incredibly proud of the plaintiffs, who as fearless leaders in their community, were willing to put their name on the line for all. We are grateful to the S.D.P.O.A. who also supported our fight on behalf of their members. Our attorneys have relentlessly battled this case for over a year.”
“PERK has filed numerous lawsuits in California state courts and is confident that the pressure of their litigation will result in the other defendants following suit and ultimately in the removal of their vaccine mandates. PERK continues to be instrumental in influencing and leading historic legal and legislative victories in California.” said Bohn.
PERK and the PERK plaintiffs are represented by Attorney John Howard and Attorney Scott J. Street of JW Howard/Attorneys, Ltd.
