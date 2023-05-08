Boston Scientific and Physician Hit with Midurethral Sling Lawsuit in Bartow County, Georgia

The pain syndromes that are caused by transobutrator slings are life-altering.

Our position is that the Obtryx sling is unreasonably dangerous and that there are safer alternative designs and options.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Our client is seriously injured from the surgical implantation of the Obtryx sling. Our position is that the Obtryx sling is unreasonably dangerous and that there are safer alternative designs and options. The Marlex mesh, the transobturator approach, and those who implant it are problematic,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national malpractice attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, mid-urethral sling attorney, “We represent women injured by the Obtryx. This time it was in Georgia when Dr. David B. Warren, MD decided that the Obtryx sling was a suitable option for my client. This at the same time, England has substantially limited the use of transobturator slings in favor of the retropubic sling because of the increased risk of painful complications. This case is filed in State Court in Bartow County, Georgia in the Superior Court of Bartow, County State of Geogia (SUCV2023000509).”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “The pain syndromes that are caused by transobutrator slings are life-altering. My client is severely injured because of Dr. Warren’s decision to implant the Obtryx. Our position is that no woman would consent to the Obtryx had the material risks, benefits, and other therapeutic options been described. There are safer options and designs available in the United States and throughout the world.”

Vigna Law Group is investigating the Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings include:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain

3) Inability to wear tight pants

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury attorney in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.

Learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT complications including obturator and pudendal neuralgia and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia by visiting this link: https://vignalawgroup.com/ebooks/pelvic-mesh-pain/#page=59

Read our FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain.

For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal or https://tvm.lifecare123.com/.

Click here for information regarding sling related complications.

National Institute for Health and Care Exellence 2021:

https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng123/resources/2021-exceptional-surveillance-of-urinary-incontinence-and-pelvic-organ-prolapse-in-women-management-nice-guideline-ng123-pdf-11606677273285