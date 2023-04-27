Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault & Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release - Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 23B3002042

TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss                        

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

 

DATE/TIME: 04/26/2023 at approximately 1518 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Street, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATIONS:

  1. Domestic Assault

  2. Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

 

ACCUSED: Jeremy Sanderson                   

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified about a family fight that occurred on Church Street in the Town of Shaftsbury. Investigation revealed Jeremy Sanderson (29) caused bodily injury to a household/family member. Troopers ultimately arrested Jeremy for the offenses of Domestic Assault and Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child. Jeremy was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Jeremy was released on conditions and is required to answer the above offenses on April 27th, 2023, at 12:30 P.M.   

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/27/2023 at 12:30 P.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

