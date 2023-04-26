Rising Demand for Surgical Glue: Market Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2030

Ohio, Cleveland, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

Surgical glue is a skin adhesive that is used to close major, minor, or surgical wounds and bleeding. They are also known as tissue adhesives or liquid stitches. The major benefits of surgical glue are less scarring, lower rates of infection, less operating time, no involvement of needles and stitches, faster recovery time, and no stitch removal. It can be applied on its own or with stitches or adhesive tape. It forms a protective waterproof covering over the wound. Dermabond is one of the most recommended products in the surgical glue market.

Market Size Growth Rate:

The global surgical glue market size was valued at US$ 2,542.40 million in 2022, it is projected to reach US$ 4,683.76 million by 2030, with growth at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Surgical glue is a special medial-grade glue that is used for closing wounds. For example, Hydrogels, and Cyanoacrylates products are the most used surgical glues for repairing various types of wounds. The increasing incidence of general injuries from accidents, sports injuries, and surgical wounds is expected to drive growth in the surgical glue market.

However, the availability of alternative products and the rise of minimally invasive surgeries are expected to hamper the market in the forecast period. Further, the surgical glue market offers a lucrative opportunity owing to rising awareness and increasing demand for new surgical products in emerging countries.

Market Drivers:

The surgical glue market is growing at a rapid rate owing to the rising prevalence of accident injuries, sports injuries, and other wounds which are expected to boost the market in the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) data published in June 2022, approximately 1.3 million people are cut short as a result of a road traffic crash. Between 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many incurring a disability as a result of their injury.

Similarly, according to the data from of National SAFE KIDS Campaign and the American Academy of Pediatrics, U.S., every year about 30 million children and teens ages 14 and younger participate in some form of organized sports, and more than 3.5 million injuries each year, which cause some loss of time of participation, are experienced by the participants.

Furthermore, as per the same source, more than 775,000 children, ages 14 and younger, are treated in hospital emergency rooms for sports-related injuries each year.

Market Restraints:

It is anticipated that the surgical glue industry will witness some setbacks in the forecast period owing to the availability of alternative products and the rise of minimally invasive surgeries. For example, the alternative products in the market are adhesive tapes, sutures, stitches, staples, and zippers.

Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) has transformed the treatment landscape of surgical care and improved patient outcomes by reducing postoperative pain, complications, length of hospital stay, and readmissions.

Further, the high cost of products and stringent regulations are also expected to hamper the surgical glue market in the near future.

Market Opportunities:

The market for surgical glue is expected to expand due to the presence of a variety of products. Various key players in the surgical glue market are actively engaged in the research and development of innovative products. Additionally, the rise in demand for surgical glue within the geriatric population worldwide is anticipated to boost market expansion during the projection period.

The growing awareness of surgical glue is anticipated to open up various market opportunities in the future. Increasing injuries and accidents in emerging countries are on the rise, and various organizations are spreading awareness about the advantages of surgical glue and its ease to use.

Further, the accident and injuries related deaths in emerging countries like Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Thailand, Venezuela, and many more are also anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities in the future.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the surgical glue market vigorously. Since 2019, the worldwide crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has majorly impacted most industries. The COVID-19 pandemic affected many economies around the globe in 2021. Many combat measures, like complete lockdowns and quarantine for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021, to fight COVID-19, have strongly affected many industries worldwide, including a portion of the total medical devices industry.

Mainly the medical devices industry has registered a strong slowdown in sales in 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 due to the disturbance in logistics and transportation in many countries. Along with these, the surgical glue market registered disruptions in the entire sector's value chain from raw materials supply to manufacturing, packaging, and distribution.

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In January 2023, H.B. Fuller, reported the launch of Swift melt 1515-I, its first bio-compatible product compliant in IMEA – India, the Middle East, and Africa. The product is for medical tape applications to be used in stick-to-skin under unique climatic conditions, such as the high temperatures and humidity in the Indian sub-continent. In February 2023, 3M launched its new medical adhesive that can stick to the skin for up to 28 days and is intended for use with a wide array of health monitors, sensors, and long-term medical wearables. Prior to 2022, the standard wear time for extended medical adhesives was up to 14 days. 3M now doubles that standard to help deliver a more patient-centric model of care. In February 2023, DuPont introduced its new Liveo MG 7-9960 Soft Skin Adhesive, a soft elastomeric silicone adhesive for adhering medical devices to the skin with high adhesion force, long wear time and gentle removal at MD&M West. The product has been designed with low-content cyclosiloxanes.

Market Segmentation:

As per the research analysis, the global surgical glue market is segmented by product type into hydrogels, cyanoacrylates, collagen, fibrin, and others, by application into general surgery, cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, orthopedic surgery, urology surgery, pneumothoracic surgery, and others; by end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), specialty clinics, and others.

Based on product type, the cyanoacrylates segment is estimated to hold a significant market share in the forecast period (2023-2030). Recent research found that the cyanoacrylate adhesives broke down into relatively harmless by-products. More importantly, the rate of cyanoacrylate breakdown was about the same rate at which the wounds healed. Cyanoacrylate surgical adhesives, such as those based on octyl cyanoacrylate resins, are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for many surgical procedures in the U.S. Cyanoacrylates are also widely used by physicians in Canada, Europe, and Japan.

Geographical Classification:

The global surgical glue market is segmented into major countries, including North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific Surgical Glue Market:

Asia-Pacific is witnessing major demand for surgical glue for various surgeries such as general surgeries, cardiovascular diseases, neurovascular diseases, dental diseases and others. The countries of Asia-Pacific are undergoing rapid economic progression, with an added focus on urbanization and infrastructural development, which has resulted in an increase in demand for various surgeries owing to the geriatric population, and increasing road accidents, sports accidents in this region which are expected to drive growth in the market.

For instance, the inpatient surgical procedures performed in Chinese hospitals exceeded 81 million in 2021. The quantity differed considerably between places. More than 9 million surgeries were performed by medical facilities in the southern province of Guangdong throughout the year, compared to fewer than 250,000 in the western province of Qinghai.

North America Surgical Glue Market:

North America is estimated to contribute 38.68% to the growth of the global surgical glue market over the forecast period. The increasing strategic partnerships, government initiatives, and rising prevalence of various diseases in the U.S. are significant factors contributing to the growth of the surgical glue market in North America.

Furthermore, due to the presence of major players such as Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International, Inc., BD, CryoLife, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, the surgical glue market is expected to surge in the forecast period in the North America region.

Europe Surgical Glue Market:

One of the major trends in the European surgical glue market is the dramatic increase in acquisitions in the last five years. For instance, on February 1, 2023, Connexicon Medical Limited, a tissue adhesive technology provider, has been acquired by Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, a tissue-healing technologies company.

The consideration consists of a €7 million initial upfront payment and additional payments that will be made between 2023 and 2027 based on the achievement of specific R&D, regulatory, and commercial milestones. The acquisition expands AMS's product line, solidifies its market position in the $300 million worldwide tissue adhesive industry, and greatly improves its technical as well as research and development capabilities in cyanoacrylate technology.

Similarly, on July 2021, Baxter acquired PerClot polysaccharide hemostatic system to increase its advanced surgery portfolio with active and passive hemostatic solutions. The growing population and the increase in the disposable income of the community in Germany have increased the surgeries of cardiovascular and orthopedic surgeries.

Competitive Analysis:

There are numerous international, regional, and local suppliers in the global medical implants industry. The competition in the local market is fierce. The vendors compete based on price, product quality, and dependability. As a result, to prosper and survive in a competitive market, suppliers must provide cost-efficient and effective products.

Major Companies:

Major key companies working towards the market's growth include Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International, Inc., BD, CryoLife, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Medtronic PLC., Vivostat A/S.

