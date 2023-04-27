Highlights from the Round Up News Magazine - April 27, 2023
The latest news and trends for the construction, building and design communitySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular Round Up News Magazine. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.
Top videos this week include:
LNG Canada believes that apprenticeship completion is critical to ensuring an improved supply of skilled tradespeople for the many projects currently under development within the LNG industry, and to replace many of the skilled tradespeople nearing retirement age. One of the barriers to apprenticeship completion is funding, and to remove this barrier, LNG Canada has contributed over $2 million to a Trades Training Fund and more than 1,300 apprentice applications have been approved to date.
Infrastructure Health and Safety Association (IHSA) reminds us that on April 28, Canadians will observe the National Day of Mourning. For decades, the day has been dedicated to remembering and honouring those who have died, suffered an injury, or been stricken by illness while on the job or due to their work. In recognizing them, we reaffirm our commitment to continually improving health and safety in workplaces across the country. About 350 Canadians die each year from an on-the-job incident. Hundreds more are lost due to longer-term illnesses resulting from exposures at work, and thousands of workers suffer life-altering injuries. Countless others—each worker’s family, friends, and communities—must also endure the lasting effects of workplace incidents.
Content shares from members this week include:
• Kryton International - Flashback Friday: Protecting a Moshe Safdie Design from Water Ingress
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - Call for Nominations: AEM Hall of Fame 2023
• tcgpr - 4 Super Sustainable Toronto Homes
• Procore Technologies - 6 Climate-Conscious Buildings that are Shaping the Future of Construction
• T. Harris Environmental Management - The Benefits of Trees – What You May Not Know
• Dentec Safety Specialists - Why You Should Private Logo Your Fall Protection Equipment
• RONA - New owner and new management team for BFD RONA Building Centre in Kitchener
• Premier Construction Software - The Ups & Downs of Using Multiple Construction Systems Vs. an All-In-One Solution
• TrueLook Construction Cameras - Revolutionizing Construction Through Digital Transformation
• Canadian Construction Association - Deal for new Ottawa Hospital construction shuts out thousands of Ottawa-area workers
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - CONEXPO-CON/AGG welcomes Eric Sauvage as 2026 Show Chair
• Royal Architecture Institute of Canada - RAIC College of Fellows elects a new Chancellor
