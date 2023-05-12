Lost Gems Announces Debut Single and Music Video for “Slow Poison”
Silence in the Snow singer/guitarist, Cynthia Isabella, teams up with Zola Jesus producer, Alex DeGroot for Lost Gems debut single, “Slow Poison”
Lyrically, "Slow Poison" is a reflection on the way a person can project their desires and dreams into a reality that brutally contradicts that vision.”ARCATA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lost Gems announces the release of their debut single “Slow Poison,” available on all streaming platforms May 12, 2023, followed by the music video on May 19, 2023.
Lost Gems is Northern California based singer/songwriter/guitarist Cynthia Isabella (Silence in the Snow), in collaboration with producer Alex DeGroot (best known for his work as a co-producer and live multi-instrumentalist for Zola Jesus).
The debut single “Slow Poison” is the first foray into this musical vision: haunting and melodic, with a powerful vocal presence and a taste of ethereal darkwave.
Cynthia shares, “Lyrically, "Slow Poison" is a reflection on the way a person can project their desires and dreams into a reality that brutally contradicts that vision."
The video for "Slow Poison" was shot in the lush redwood forest environment of Arcata, California where Cynthia lives and writes songs.
"I've always connected to the symbolic themes of classic dark fairy tales and the beautiful archetypal art of the tarot, inspirations I included in the video for this song.”
Lost Gems "Slow Poison" (Official Video)