Construction scheduled to begin on U.S. 83 south of Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Thursday, April 27, on U.S. Highway 83 northbound lanes, 15 miles south of Minot.



The project includes a grade raise, earthwork, and paving from mile point 183 to 184.



During construction, northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and the speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.



Flaggers will be present at times to assist traffic through the work zone.



The project is expected to be completed this fall.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



C O N T A C T :



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

