Illinois EPA Announces $4 Million in Loan Forgiveness to the City of Elgin to Replace Lead Service Lines

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, April 26 - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced $4 million in funding to the City of Elgin (Cook and Kane Counties) to replace lead service lines in the community. The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The City of Elgin (City) will not have to repay any of the funding. This is the second time Illinois EPA has provided $4 million to the City for lead service line replacement as the Agency first issued $4 million in January 2022 to replace approximately 398 lead service lines.





"Illinois EPA is pleased to continue working with the City of Elgin and providing vital funding for lead service line replacements," said Director Kim. "As communities work to identify and replace lead service lines, funding will be one of the greatest challenges. Illinois EPA remains committed to working with our communities to secure available funding and provide technical assistance."





The City plans to replace approximately 350 lead services lines within the community with this funding. Their most recent material inventory identified over 11,000 known lead service lines within the community. Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes. Many older homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead containing plumbing fixtures or faucets. Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time. Lead can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Eliminating lead service lines in homes will help to reduce lead exposure for residents. For resources on lead in your home, visit: https://epa.illinois.gov/general-information/in-your-home/resources-on-lead.html





Since State Fiscal Year 2017, the Illinois EPA has provided Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Principal Forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. To date, Illinois EPA has provided over $93 million in funding for lead service line replacement. LSLR principal forgiveness is available up to a maximum amount of $4 million per loan recipient until the allotted funds are expended. Illinois EPA anticipates distributing the $25 million remaining under this program allotment by June 30, 2023.