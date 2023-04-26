Visit Lewis and Clark State Historic Site May 13-14 for Point of Departure Celebration featuring a visit from Thomas Jefferson

HARTFORD, ILLINOIS, April 26 - The Lewis and Clark State Historic Site will celebrate the 219th anniversary of the start of the Lewis and Clark Expedition with the annual Point of Departure Celebration May 13 and 14.





Visitors can interact with military demonstrators, historic artisans and more at this free event, which takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.





Historic artisans will exhibit skills including candlemaking, leatherworking, gunsmithing, spinning and more. The event offers an opportunity for visitors to experience how things were made in the past and what life in the Illinois Country was like. A frontier doctor will explain the tools of his trade and treatments for common early 1800s ailments. Other experts will discuss the flora and fauna cataloged by Lewis and Clark.





Military reenactors will portray soldiers of the Lewis and Clark Expedition's Corps of Discovery. Interpreting the "White Pirogue" replica of the expedition's boat, these reenactors will reveal the grueling task of navigating against the Missouri River. The War of 1812 American 2nd Regiment Artillery will discuss the war in which many Lewis and Clark Expedition members served while demonstrating black powder muskets and firing artillery. Ed Dulaney will share the British experience in the region and demonstrate what soldiering was like while on campaign.





Historian Jeffrey Edison, a museum educator with Saint Louis County Parks, will share York's role in the Expedition as an enslaved servant. Edison will help to humanize the often-forgotten Expedition member.





A special visitor to the festivities on May 13 will be a reenactor of Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States. Jefferson completed the Louisiana Purchase and willed the Lewis and Clark Expedition into existence.





Reenactor Kurt Smith of Colonial Williamsburg has studied the thousands of Jefferson journal entries, letters, and documents, and he uses his extensive knowledge to bring the president to life. Smith will share highlights of Jefferson's life with visitors in the Interpretive Center Theater during programs at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. He will interact with the audience and be available to meet and talk throughout the day.





Jefferson's special visit is sponsored by the Lewis and Clark Society of America in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site Interpretive Center opening.





Point of Departure Weekend sponsors include Phillips 66, Lewis and Clark Society of America, the Village of Hartford, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.





The Lewis and Clark State Historic Site can be found at 1 Lewis and Clark Trail in Hartford in Madison County. The Interpretive Center and reconstructed Camp River Dubois reveal the important role Illinois played in the Corps of Discovery's preparations as they wintered from December 1803 to May 1804. The site is open daily during the summer from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site is managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and supported by the Lewis and Clark Society of America.



