Emerging Professionals Invited to “Travel the World of HR” at the NEXTGEN HR Summit 2023!

NextGen2023

The San Diego chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SD SHRM) hosts free workshop to educate and connect professionals entering the HR field.

SAN DIEGO, SHRM, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The local chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) invites individuals interested in a career in Human Resources (HR) to come Travel the World of HR at the NextGen HR Summit. Attendees of this free event will explore HR competencies and their related career paths, learn how to create a professional presence, and connect with established local HR professionals willing to act as mentors.

Emmy Award winning sports broadcaster Katy Temple will be the Keynote speaker. Katy is “thrilled to be speaking with Emerging Leaders about Leveling their professional presence There's only one chance to make an impactful first impression. How do you show up for an interview? Do you know how to prepare properly? How about your presence?"

Patti Cuthill, President of San Diego SHRM is also excited to be a part of the event. "We're very excited to launch the NEXTGEN HR Summit 2023. It is a labor of love to advance our San Diego community emerging leaders. We believe investing in the future of San Diego HR leaders is a step towards driving necessary change to build a world of work that works for all.”

Event highlights:

• Keynote Speaker Katy Temple. Topic: Leveling up your professional presence/corporate etiquette/Importance of networking

• Panel Session with local HR professionals across different HR competencies

• Booth for complimentary professional headshot photographs for participants

• Destination Station room – meet and talk in depth with established HR professionals

• Speed Mentoring sessions

• Complimentary breakfast and lunch for participants

HR is one of the fastest-growing fields in the United States. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 8.1% employment growth for HR specialists between 2021 and 2031. College student Angie Pham has set her sights on the career for the potential to impact employee experience and company culture. “I wanted to go into HR because I realized that employees play a big part in building a company. If I can make an impact to help empower employees I want to do that. I’m excited to see the future of HR as not just administrative, but strategic and important now more than ever.”

Date May 5, 2023

Time 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location UCSD Extended Studies, 6256 Greenwich Drive, San Diego, CA 92122

Cost Free for all

Register SDSHRM.org/events

About San Diego SHRM

San Diego SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, San Diego SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. Learn more on Twitter.

CONTACT: Dena Culpepper, San Diego SHRM info@sdshrm.org