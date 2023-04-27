Now on Kickstarter: The Phone Kube Stand offers stability, versatility, and fast access for smartphones
Clue Design Co. launches the Phone Kube Stand on Kickstarter. The versatile, cube-shaped stand offers stability and support for phones.EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phone Kube Stand is set to launch on KICKSTARTER on April 27th, 2023, offering a unique, user-friendly design that provides a stable, fast, and versatile experience.
Unlike other phone stands, the Phone Kube Stand has a cube-shaped design measuring 2.75 in (70 mm) on each side, providing maximum stability and support for the phone. It is made from a single piece of durable bioplastic and features a hidden stainless steel bar that provides extra weight, ensuring it can withstand heavy scrolling and touch use, keeping the phone stable and secure at all times.
The Phone Kube Stand is easy to use, with no buttons or levers to adjust. Users can simply rotate the cube to the desired angle, allowing for five different viewing angles that can be easily adjusted without fiddly adjustment mechanisms. Its ergonomically designed slots allow for easy scrolling from the bottom of the screen, as required by various operating systems and applications, making it a practical option for all users.
The unique horizontal position feature on one side of the Phone Kube Stand offers a concave slot that elevates the phone off the surface for easy access and charging while protecting the camera from scratches and keeping it clean.
The Phone Kube Stand is a versatile phone stand that provides a sturdy base for easy typing and device operation, ensuring security and stability. It is also portable, making it easy to move around the workspace or transport to different rooms.
We are excited to launch the Phone Kube Stand on Kickstarter and offer a unique, user-friendly solution for mobile phone users," said Sammy Bell, Founder of Clue design Co. creators of the Phone Kube stand. "Our design offers maximum stability and versatility, making it the ultimate mobile phone stand."
The Phone Kube Stand is available for pre-order on Kickstarter starting on April 27 2023, and will be available for shipping worldwide.
