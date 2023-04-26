Texas Named Best State For Business For Record-Shattering 19 Years In A Row

April 26, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas being named the Best State for Business by the nation's leading CEOs in an annual survey conducted by Chief Executive Magazine for a record-shattering 19th year in a row.

"For the 19th year in a row, America's CEOs have voted Texas as the best state for business," said Governor Abbott. "Texas is attractive to CEOs and their businesses because we offer the freedom and opportunity that cannot be found elsewhere: no state income tax; a stable, predictable regulatory structure; and a young, educated, and growing workforce ready to take on the jobs of tomorrow. Workers know that in Texas you can find a good home, a great education for your children, and plenty of companies that provide an ample income to support their family. This generation of Texans is driven by freedom, opportunity, and innovation to solve the problems of the next century. We will strive to continue this incredible 19-year winning streak as we build the Texas of tomorrow."

In an annual survey conducted by Chief Executive Magazine, the rankings are determined by CEOs' assessments of each state's business climate, workforce, and quality of life. Texas has topped the nation every year since Chief Executive began the ranking in 2001, with this 19th consecutive Best State for Business title.

Texas was recently awarded the Governor's Cup for a record 11th year in a row for attracting the most business relocation and expansion projects in the nation. Governor Abbott also celebrated additional milestones for Texas this year, including:

WATCH: Governor Abbott Celebrates Texas Named Best State For Business