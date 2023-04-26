SAN FRANCISCO TO HOST CLIMATE CONCERT ON WORLD OCEAN DAY

Resonance: Concert for Climate

Grammy Winners will perform at Climate Concert at the Masonic Theater on World Ocean Day- June 8, 2023 hosted by the Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 marks the 42nd Anniversary of Bay Ecotarium’s non-profit mission of environmental advocacy, ocean conservation and climate resilience. In the last four decades, our programs, exhibits, outreach and environmental policy work has impacted millions through our seven branches that include the Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay, Bay Institute, Bay Academy, Sustainable Seafood Alliance, Bay Model, Studio Aqua and Eco-Expeditions. The increasing carbon footprint in the world has rendered the planet in dissonance with nature. RESONANCE with nature is the existential need of our lifetimes and beyond. Music is the universal language that speaks to our hearts and resonates with our souls. The Climate Concert opening on June 8, 2023- WORLD OCEAN DAY is in support of the tectonic transformation of the Aquarium on PIER 39 into the world’s first comprehensive Ocean Conservation and Climate Literacy Living Museum. San Francisco is known for changing the world with movements that have shattered paradigms from tech to gender equity to the birth of United Nations 78 years. It is time to birth a new UN- United Nature that nurtures and heals our Blue Marble on World Ocean Day 2023. BE the movement!

Star line up includes Blackfoot Lodge Singers, three time Grammy Winner Ricky Kej, three time Grammy Winner Lonnie Park and 7X Grammy winner Stewart Copeland (the Police) with opening music by America’s Got Talent Finalist Lawrence Beaman and the UnBoxed Orchestra led by Maestro Brett Strader.

Tickets can be purchased here.