Concrete Repairs Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 38 through Hartford

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Contact: Spencer Thompson, Project Technician, 605-367-5680

HARTFORD, S.D. - Concrete repair work is scheduled on S.D. Highway 38 through the city of Hartford beginning the week of Monday, May 1, 2023.

Lane closures are planned while the contractor completes the concrete repairs. Traffic control will be in place through Hartford. Highway 38 will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes. The south side of the intersection at Highway 38 and N. Western Avenue will be closed temporarily as the repair work begins.

For access to Highway 38, motorists are advised to use exit 390 from Interstate 90. Weather dependent, the repair work is expected to take up to four weeks.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-