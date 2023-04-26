When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: April 26, 2023 FDA Publish Date: April 26, 2023 Product Type: Drugs

Over-the-Counter Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product contains undeclared tadalafil and sildenafil Company Name: Gadget Island, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Pro Power Knight Plus, NUX, Dynamite Super Product Description: Product Description Male enhancement capsules

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – April 26, 2023– West Sacramento, CA, Gear Isle is voluntarily recalling the following products listed in the table below to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found the products to be tainted with sildenafil and tadalafil. Sildenafil and tadalafil are ingredients known as Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors (PDE-5) inhibitors found in FDA-approved products for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. The presence of sildenafil and tadalafil in these products renders them unapproved drugs for which the safety and efficacy have not been established and, therefore, subject to recall.

Product Package size UPC Lot # Expiration date Pro Power Knight Plus Capsule, 2550 mg 1-count blister card 4 9492290522 0 No lot number 06/2026 NUX Male Enhancement Capsule 1-count blister card 6 0157751236 3 RO 927996 12/25/2024 DYNAMITE SUPER Capsule 58,000 mg 1-count blister card 6 7579937602 7 OMS760-B 12/2025

Risk Statement: Consumption of products with undeclared sildenafil and tadalafil may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) and may cause a significant drop in blood pressure that may be life threatening. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates. Among the adult male population who are most likely to use these products, adult males who use nitrates for cardiac conditions are most at risk from these products. To date, Gear Isle has not received any reports of illness or adverse events related to this recall.

These products are marketed as dietary supplements for male sexual enhancement and are packaged in 1-count blister cards and can also be identified by the images below. The products were distributed Nationwide in the USA via internet sales via the website gearisle.com.

Gear Isle is notifying its customers by recall notification letter via email and press release and is arranging for return and refunds of all recalled products. Consumers who have the products which are being recalled should stop using and return them for a refund.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Gear Isle customer service by calling 888-387-4753 or emailing info@gearisle.com on Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm PST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.