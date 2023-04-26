Submit Release
Aravive Announces Poster Presentation on Batiraxcept at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV, “the Company”), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease, today announced the presentation of a poster featuring batiraxcept data in clear cell renal cell carcinoma at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 Annual Meeting, being held June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois and virtually. In addition, an abstract highlighting batiraxcept data in pancreatic adenocarcinoma was accepted for publication.

Title: Phase 2 study of batiraxcept (AVB-S6-500, an AXL inhibitor) as monotherapy, in combination with cabozantinib (cabo), and in combination with cabo and nivolumab (nivo) in patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC)
Presenter: Kathryn Beckermann, MD, PhD
Abstract Number: 4534
Format/Session: Poster; Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder
Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 3, 2023, 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM CDT


Title: Phase 1b Batiraxcept (AVB-S6-500, BT) plus Gemcitabine (G) and Nab-paclitaxel (NP) as first-line treatment (1L) for pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC)
Abstract Number: e16258
Format/Session: Publication Only
   

The poster will be available on the “Publications” section of the Aravive website when the ASCO embargo is released on May 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT.

About Aravive
Aravive, Inc. is a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease. Batiraxcept (formerly AVB-500), is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that binds to GAS6, the sole ligand that activates AXL, thereby inhibiting metastasis and tumor growth, and restoring sensitivity to anti-cancer agents. Batiraxcept has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA for both clear cell renal cell carcinoma and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission in platinum resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. Batiraxcept is in an active registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (NCT04729608), a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (NCT04300140), and a Phase 1b/2 trial in pancreatic adenocarcinoma (NCT04983407). The Company is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Additional information at www.aravive.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


