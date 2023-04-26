Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,294 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,640 in the last 365 days.

GoHealth to Present at the 2023 Bank of America Healthcare Conference

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) GOCO, a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced the company will present at the 2023 Bank of America Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on GoHealth's Investor Relations website, https://investors.gohealth.com/. A replay will be available through the same link following the conference.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

GoHealth is a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare plans and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Investor Relations:
John Shave
jshave@gohealth.com

Media Relations:
Pressinquiries@gohealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gohealth-to-present-at-the-2023-bank-of-america-healthcare-conference-301808288.html

SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.

You just read:

GoHealth to Present at the 2023 Bank of America Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more