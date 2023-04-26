Blue Apron to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on May 4, 2023

Blue Apron APRN announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, hosted by Linda Findley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mitch Cohen, Interim Chief Financial Officer, during which they will discuss the first quarter results and business outlook.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 or 1-412-902-6506 for international callers. The conference ID is 7204547. Alternatively, participants may access a live webcast on Blue Apron's investor relations website at https://investors.blueapron.com.

A recording of the webcast will be available on Blue Apron's Investor Relations website at https://investors.blueapron.com following the conference call. Additionally, a replay of the conference call can be accessed until May 11, 2023 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, using the replay code 9877590.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron's vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, deepening its commitment to its employees, continuing to reduce food and packaging waste, and addressing its carbon impact. Visit blueapron.com to learn more.

