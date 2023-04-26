Submit Release
NanoXplore Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Webcast on May 11, 2023

MONTREAL, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Corporation") NNXPF, a world-leading graphene company, is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its third quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). The financial results will be released, after market close, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Q3 Webcast Details

When: May 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Webcast: To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fgyva2y6

or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at https://nanoxplore.ca/events-presentations/

A replay of the webcast will be available through the link above or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Corporation's website at www.nanoxplore.ca.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Gagné
Director, Investor Relations
martin.gagne@nanoxplore.ca
Tel: 1 438.476.1927


