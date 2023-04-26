Better Places Crowdfunding campaign launched for

Bristol Farmers Market

$5,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

Bristol – Bristol residents will soon be able to enjoy their own Farmers Market on the Town Green thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by the Bristol CORE.

“Relaunching the Bristol Farmers Market and Pocock ROCKS music series will be a great opportunity for locals and visitors alike to gather as a community for food, family and fun,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Josh Hanford.

If the campaign reaches its $5,000 goal by May 24th, 2023, the Farmers Market will receive a matching grant of $10,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The Farmers Market will run for 19 consecutive Mondays, with beloved town event, Pocock Rocks, being the headlining event on Saturday June 17th. This means that downtown Bristol will host over 25 bands and musicians from June-October, with games and activities weekly for kids and kids at heart such as giant Jenga, corn hole and connect 4! The park will be filled with farmers, artists, and food trucks.

“Bristol is such an incredible community that knows the value of farmers and small businesses as a whole” said Alicia Standridge, Executive Director of Bristol Core. “Having our own Farmers Market on the Town Green will give everyone access to fresh local food on a weekly basis. The Market will also host local musicians, have plenty of fun lawn games, and food trucks. We’re excited to be Vermont’s ONLY Monday Farmers Market!

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support these projects. Learn more and donate here.

###

About Better Places

Better Places is a community matching grant program empowering Vermonters to create inclusive and vibrant public places serving Vermont’s designated downtowns, village centers, new town centers, or neighborhood development areas. The program is led by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Community Foundation, and Patronicity, our crowdfunding experts. The program supports community-led projects that create, revitalize, or activate community gathering areas that bring people together to build welcoming and thriving places across Vermont.