TFI International Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, held its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders earlier today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of TFI International by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:



NAME FOR AGAINST Number % Number % Leslie Abi-Karam 68,952,793 97.58 1,711,876 2.42 Alain Bédard 67,783,202 95.92 2,881,461 4.08 André Bérard 66,262,140 93.77 4,402,390 6.23 William T. England 68,404,666 96.80 2,260,004 3.20 Diane Giard 70,332,563 99.53 332,106 0.47 Debra Kelly-Ennis 70,329,047 99.53 335,622 0.47 Neil D. Manning 68,307,862 96.66 2,356,668 3.34 John Pratt 70,460,041 99.71 204,629 0.29 Joey Saputo 66,732,671 94.44 3,931,999 5.56 Rosemary Turner 70,160,208 99.29 504,461 0.71

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States and Canada through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

Package and Courier;

Less-Than-Truckload;

Truckload;

Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com .