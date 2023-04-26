First Bank Announces First Quarter Net Income of $7.0 Million and EPS of $0.36

Quarterly Results Showcase Franchise Resiliency During Challenging Environment

Compared to the same period last year, the Bank's net income and returns on assets, equity, and tangible equity were lower, reflecting broader industry headwinds, primarily increased market interest rates and deposit costs. However, the Bank remains confident in its ability to navigate the current economic landscape and achieve sustainable growth in earnings and book value over the long term.

First Quarter 2023 Performance Highlights:

Total loans reached $2.39 billion at March 31, 2023, marking a 2.3% increase from the end of the linked quarter at December 31, 2022.

Total deposits ended the quarter at $2.24 billion at March 31, 2023, a 2.3% decline from the end of the linked quarter at December 31, 2022.

Continued strong asset quality throughout the quarter, as net charge-offs represented 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, and nonperforming loans increased slightly to 0.33% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.27% at December 31, 2022.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the quarter of 3.52%, down 5 basis points from first quarter 2022, and 17 basis points from the linked quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Efficiency ratio iii of 54.42%, up from the prior quarter reflecting the interest rate environment, inflationary pressures and the impact from strategic investments.

of 54.42%, up from the prior quarter reflecting the interest rate environment, inflationary pressures and the impact from strategic investments. Steady growth in book value per share to $15.03 and tangible book value per shareiv to $14.05 at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per shareiv increased $0.16 from the end of the linked quarter at December 31, 2022, and $1.26 from March 31, 2022, underlining continued value creation for shareholders.

Patrick L. Ryan, the President, and CEO of First Bank, reflected on the quarterly results, stating, “Despite the prevailing challenges in the banking industry, the strength of our relationships and our community-banking model helped minimize the impact of industry deposit outflows. While not immune to the challenges associated with higher funding costs and inflationary expenses, I’m proud of our ability to generate a return on average assets in excess of one percent, even after factoring in costs associated with the pending merger and the sale of certain investment securities.”

The Bank’s risk management strategy was further emphasized by the strong asset-quality metrics. Mr. Ryan stated, “Our focus on risk management underlines our commitment to prudent, sustainable growth and responsible stewardship of our assets and the assets of our communities.”

Mr. Ryan acknowledged that margins may compress further as long as the yield curve remains inverted, and funds leave the banking industry in search of higher returns. Nevertheless, he expressed confidence in the Bank's ability to manage these pressures through portfolio optimization, prudent reinvestment in higher-yielding C&I loans, and expense savings initiatives.

First Bank's strategic C&I expansion plans remain on track, with steady growth and building pipelines in four key areas: i) Small Business Administration (SBA) lending, ii) small business lending, iii) Private Equity/Fund Banking, and iv) Asset-Based Lending. While each initiative is relatively small in comparison to the overall loan portfolio at this point, collectively these groups will help us achieve several long-term goals: i) reduced reliance on commercial real estate lending, ii) continued growth in high-quality commercial deposits, and iii) a higher yielding and lower duration loan portfolio.

The Malvern Bancorp acquisition is currently tracking in-line with the Bank’s original timeline, with First Bank and Malvern Bancorp shareholder votes on April 28, 2023, all regulatory filings in place and regulatory approvals in process. Assuming all closing conditions are completed, closing is currently expected on June 30, 2023.

First Bank remains committed to prioritizing technology to enhance its online services and support growth as a middle-market commercial bank, with efforts aimed at enhancing online deposit and loan generation capabilities. By merging technology with traditional personal banking relationships, the Bank will effectively provide the right blend of service and convenience to its customer base.

First Bank's capital position and liquidity remain strong, with a stockholders' equity to assets ratio of 10.44% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratiov of 9.83%. Mr. Ryan expressed his confidence in the Bank’s ability to expand relationships with new and existing customers, maintain a strong asset quality position, and effectively manage expenses, even in the face of inflationary and competitive pressures.

Mr. Ryan concluded that “Our results during the first quarter of 2023 demonstrate the strength of our relationships and the quality of our community-focused business model. While we are required to report on a quarterly basis, we continue to think strategically with a long-term goal of generating superior returns through the cycle. Short-term industry headwinds will not distract us from achieving our long-term value-creation goals. As I look toward the rest of this year, our new C&I business units, enhanced technology capabilities and our integrated franchise across the wealth belts of New Jersey and mainline Philadelphia will leave us very well positioned to take advantage of a better interest rate environment and continued strong demand for community banking services.”

Income Statement

In the first quarter of 2023, First Bank's net interest income increased to $22.8 million, representing a rise of $1.6 million, or 7.8%, compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily driven by the $232.4 million increase in average loans in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The Bank's tax equivalent net interest margin decreased by five basis points to 3.52% compared to the prior year quarter and by 17 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by the increase in deposit costs which was partially offset by the increase in average loan yields.

The Bank's provision for credit losses increased to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $642,000 in the same period of the previous year and $716,000 in the preceding quarter of 2022. The increase was in line with organic loan growth.

In the first quarter of 2023, non-interest income was $964,000, a decrease from $1.3 million during the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to approximately $6.8 million in investment sales in the first quarter of 2023, which generated $207,000 in losses on sales of securities and a decline in loan fees, primarily loan swap fees, of $156,000. The declines were partially offset by a $104,000 increase in gains on sale of loans. The investment sales were executed to generate additional cash, earning a higher yield to the investments sold with an anticipated earn-back on the losses of less than 18 months. Loan swap activity continues to be slow which resulted in the reduced loan swap income, but SBA loan sale activity picked up during the first quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $13.5 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 21.4%, compared to $11.1 million for the prior year quarter. The higher non-interest expense was primarily due to a $1.3 million or 20.3% increase in salaries and employee benefits, and $461,000 in merger-related costs in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due to both merit adjustments and inflationary market adjustments, increased headcount, primarily due to new locations and growth initiatives, and increases in employee benefit costs.

On a linked quarter basis, first quarter 2023 non-interest expense increased $1.0 million, or 8.3%, compared to $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits and occupancy and equipment expense. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due to the same factors as noted above, and the increase in occupancy expense was primarily due to the Bank’s new northern New Jersey regional banking center in Fairfield, New Jersey and the Bank’s move into an upgraded branch and regional center in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The Bank's income tax expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $2.2 million with an effective tax rate of 23.7%, compared to $2.5 million with an effective tax rate of 23.4% for the first quarter of 2022 and $2.9 million with an effective tax rate of 24.3% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet

First Bank reported total assets of $2.82 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $84.0 million, or 3.1%, from $2.73 billion at December 31, 2022. The Bank's increase in loans during the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2023, reflects growth of $227.6 million, which is in line with the Bank's target loan growth rate for the period.

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank's total deposits were $2.24 billion, an increase of $63.9 million, or 2.9%, from $2.18 billion at March 31, 2022, but a decrease of $52.1 million, or 2.3%, from $2.29 billion at December 31, 2022. Non-interest-bearing deposits totaled $463.9 million at March 31, 2023, which represents a decrease of $39.9 million, or 7.9%, from December 31, 2022. In contrast, time deposits increased from 23.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, to 24.7% at March 31, 2023, a result of customers moving into time deposit products to obtain a higher yield.

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank's stockholders' equity totaled $294.2 million, growth of $4.7 million, or 1.6%, compared to $289.6 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was mainly driven by the first-quarter 2023 net income and a decline in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The increase was offset somewhat by the Bank’s $1.2 million in cash dividends during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 10.30%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 10.30%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.30%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 12.51%. The Bank's strong capital position provides a cushion against potential losses and supports its ability to pursue growth opportunities.

Asset Quality

First Bank's asset quality metrics for the first quarter of 2023 remained favorable, with net charge-offs of $315,000 compared to a net recovery of $213,000 in the previous quarter and net charge-offs of $247,000 in the first quarter of 2022. Nonperforming loans increased from $6.3 million at December 31, 2022, to $7.8 million at March 31, 2023, although they decreased from $12.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.33% at March 31, 2023, up from 0.27% at December 31, 2022, but down from 0.58% at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Despite the slight increase in nonperforming loans, the allowance for loan credit losses to nonperforming loans remains healthy at 382.3% at March 31, 2023, which was a modest decrease from 407.6% at December 31, 2022, but a significant increase from 191.7% at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans increased to 1.25% at March 31, 2023 from 1.09% at December 31, 2022, primarily due to the implementation of the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard during the first quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Positioning for the Current Environment

First Bank enhanced its liquidity position in the first quarter of 2023. Total cash and cash equivalents increased $35.1 million during the first quarter to $161.0 million at March 31, 2023. The decline in deposits and the increased use of the Bank’s insured reciprocal deposit product contributed to a decline in adjusted estimated uninsured deposits (estimated uninsured deposits minus uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions which are secured or collateralized as required under state law) from $808.1 million at December 31, 2022 to $628.5 million at March 31, 2023.

During the first quarter of 2023 the Bank sold approximately $6.9 million in available for sale securities, significantly increased its available funding with the Federal Home Loan Bank through pledging additional commercial loans, and registered for the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP). Subsequent to quarter end, the Bank has rolled out some enhanced in-market deposit promotions and added additional collateral for the BTFP and Federal Reserve discount window. These actions have led to a significantly improved available liquidity position. Our available liquidity to adjusted estimated uninsured deposits ratio was approximately 100% at March 31, 2023. Available liquidity includes cash and due from banks, market value of the Bank’s investment securities, currently available funding sources minus pledged securities and restricted cash. This enhanced liquidity position coupled with the flexibility that the Bank will gain after the Malvern Bancorp transaction is closed, provides the Bank with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options.

The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.83% as of March 31, 2023, indicating that the Bank has a sufficient cushion to absorb potential losses.

Overall, First Bank has a strong capital and liquidity position, which it believes provides a solid foundation to navigate future challenges that may arise. The Bank is committed to managing risk prudently while pursuing growth opportunities and delivering value to its shareholders.

Cash Dividend Declared

On April 18, 2023, First Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2023, payable on May 24, 2023.

i Return on average tangible equity is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

ii Adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average tangible equity are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for certain merger-related expenses and other one-time gains or expenses by diluted weighted average shares, average assets and average tangible equity, respectively. For a reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iii The efficiency ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing non-interest expense less merger-related expenses by adjusted total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

iv Tangible book value per share is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

v Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 20,627 $ 17,577 Restricted cash 11,700 13,580 Interest bearing deposits with banks 128,715 94,759 Cash and cash equivalents 161,042 125,916 Interest bearing time deposits with banks 747 1,293 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 91,818 98,956 Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $227 at March 31, 2023 and $0 at December 31, 2022 (fair value of $41,773 at March 31, 2023 and $42,465 at December 31, 2022) 46,270 47,193 Restricted investment in bank stocks 12,180 6,214 Other investments 8,829 8,372 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 2,392,583 2,337,814 Less: Allowance for loan credit losses 29,893 25,474 Net loans 2,362,690 2,312,340 Premises and equipment, net 11,502 10,550 Other real estate owned, net - - Accrued interest receivable 8,562 8,164 Bank-owned life insurance 58,476 58,107 Goodwill 17,826 17,826 Other intangible assets, net 1,496 1,579 Deferred income taxes, net 13,679 13,155 Other assets 21,780 23,275 Total assets $ 2,816,897 $ 2,732,940 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 463,926 $ 503,856 Interest bearing deposits 1,777,878 1,790,096 Total deposits 2,241,804 2,293,952 Borrowings 223,416 90,932 Subordinated debentures 29,759 29,731 Accrued interest payable 1,968 1,218 Other liabilities 25,729 27,545 Total liabilities 2,522,676 2,443,378 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 21,200,398 shares issued and 19,569,334 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 21,082,819 shares issued and 19,451,755 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 104,862 104,512 Additional paid-in capital 80,718 80,695 Retained earnings 130,808 127,532 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,324 ) (7,334 ) Treasury stock, 1,631,064 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (15,843 ) (15,843 ) Total stockholders' equity 294,221 289,562 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,816,897 $ 2,732,940





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Interest and Dividend Income Investment securities—taxable $ 1,022 $ 576 Investment securities—tax-exempt 38 37 Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 1,252 130 Loans, including fees 31,700 22,143 Total interest and dividend income 34,012 22,886 Interest Expense Deposits 9,413 1,009 Borrowings 1,364 288 Subordinated debentures 440 440 Total interest expense 11,217 1,737 Net interest income 22,795 21,149 Credit loss expense 1,091 642 Net interest income after credit loss expense 21,704 20,507 Non-Interest Income Service fees on deposit accounts 228 252 Loan fees 89 245 Income from bank-owned life insurance 369 373 Losses on sale of investment securities, net (207 ) - Gains on sale of loans 141 37 Gains on recovery of acquired loans 57 124 Other non-interest income 287 236 Total non-interest income 964 1,267 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,872 6,544 Occupancy and equipment 1,579 1,424 Legal fees 203 142 Other professional fees 651 687 Regulatory fees 234 193 Directors' fees 214 218 Data processing 618 596 Marketing and advertising 240 164 Travel and entertainment 219 88 Insurance 173 165 Other real estate owned expense, net 18 83 Merger-related expenses 461 - Other expense 1,021 818 Total non-interest expense 13,503 11,122 Income Before Income Taxes 9,165 10,652 Income tax expense 2,176 2,494 Net Income $ 6,989 $ 8,158 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.41 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 19,503,013 19,532,811 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,667,194 19,768,452





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate(5) Balance Interest Rate(5) Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 153,760 $ 1,068 2.82 % $ 134,033 $ 621 1.88 % Loans (3) 2,363,365 31,700 5.44 % 2,131,014 22,143 4.21 % Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 96,071 1,084 4.58 % 121,422 50 0.17 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 8,257 101 4.96 % 5,616 63 4.55 % Other investments 8,641 67 3.14 % 8,073 17 0.85 % Total interest earning assets(2) 2,630,094 34,020 5.25 % 2,400,158 22,894 3.87 % Allowance for loan losses (29,331 ) (24,057 ) Non-interest earning assets 144,472 146,674 Total assets $ 2,745,235 $ 2,522,775 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 319,242 $ 979 1.24 % $ 298,274 $ 61 0.08 % Money market deposits 756,490 4,987 2.67 % 706,368 448 0.26 % Savings deposits 153,639 346 0.91 % 190,222 164 0.35 % Time deposits 532,997 3,101 2.36 % 350,223 336 0.39 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,762,368 9,413 2.17 % 1,545,087 1,009 0.26 % Borrowings 131,211 1,364 4.22 % 76,492 288 1.53 % Subordinated debentures 29,742 440 5.92 % 29,632 440 5.94 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,923,321 11,217 2.37 % 1,651,211 1,737 0.43 % Non-interest bearing deposits 499,989 583,543 Other liabilities 29,751 17,874 Stockholders' equity 292,174 270,147 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,745,235 $ 2,522,775 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 22,803 2.88 % 21,157 3.44 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.52 % 3.57 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2) (8 ) (8 ) Net interest income $ 22,795 $ 21,149 (1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost. (2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status. (4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets. (5) Annualized.





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 22,795 $ 23,751 $ 24,563 $ 22,910 $ 21,149 Provision for loan losses 1,091 716 216 1,298 642 Non-interest income 964 1,446 944 1,463 1,267 Non-interest expense 13,503 12,465 11,737 11,409 11,122 Income tax expense 2,176 2,916 3,348 2,843 2,494 Net income 6,989 9,100 10,206 8,823 8,158 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (1) 1.03 % 1.35 % 1.57 % 1.38 % 1.31 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) (2) 1.11 % 1.40 % 1.57 % 1.38 % 1.31 % Return on average equity (1) 9.70 % 12.61 % 14.46 % 12.92 % 12.25 % Adjusted return on average equity (1) (2) 10.43 % 13.11 % 14.46 % 12.92 % 12.25 % Return on average tangible equity (1) (2) 10.39 % 13.53 % 15.55 % 13.93 % 13.22 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (1) (2) 11.17 % 14.07 % 15.55 % 13.93 % 13.22 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 3.52 % 3.69 % 3.97 % 3.76 % 3.57 % Total cost of deposits (1) 1.69 % 1.21 % 0.50 % 0.23 % 0.19 % Efficiency ratio (2) 54.42 % 47.68 % 46.01 % 46.81 % 49.62 % SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 19,569,334 19,451,755 19,447,206 19,483,415 19,634,744 Basic earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.47 $ 0.52 $ 0.45 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per share 0.36 0.46 0.52 0.45 0.41 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) 0.38 0.48 0.52 0.45 0.41 Tangible book value per share (2) 14.05 13.89 13.43 13.08 12.79 Book value per share 15.03 14.89 14.44 14.10 13.81 MARKET DATA Market value per share $ 10.10 $ 13.76 $ 13.67 $ 13.98 $ 14.22 Market value / Tangible book value 71.90 % 99.07 % 101.80 % 106.84 % 111.14 % Market capitalization $ 197,650 $ 267,656 $ 265,843 $ 272,378 $ 279,206 CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (2) 9.83 % 9.96 % 9.97 % 9.95 % 9.79 % Stockholders' equity / assets 10.44 % 10.60 % 10.64 % 10.64 % 10.48 % Loans / deposits 106.73 % 101.91 % 103.34 % 103.15 % 99.41 % ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 315 $ (213 ) $ 705 $ 404 $ 247 Nonperforming loans 7,820 6,250 5,107 11,888 12,591 Nonperforming assets 7,820 6,250 5,400 12,181 12,884 Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans (1) 0.05 % (0.04 %) 0.13 % 0.07 % 0.05 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.33 % 0.27 % 0.23 % 0.53 % 0.58 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.28 % 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.47 % 0.50 % Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.25 % 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.12 % 1.12 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 382.26 % 407.58 % 480.61 % 210.58 % 191.72 % OTHER DATA Total assets $ 2,816,897 $ 2,732,940 $ 2,638,060 $ 2,581,192 $ 2,587,038 Total loans 2,392,583 2,337,814 2,263,377 2,233,278 2,164,944 Total deposits 2,241,804 2,293,952 2,190,192 2,165,163 2,177,895 Total stockholders' equity 294,221 289,562 280,749 274,702 271,068 Number of full-time equivalent employees (4) 252 238 228 233 219 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation. (3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (4) Includes 8 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of June 30, 2022.





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of the Quarter Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 LOAN COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 394,734 $ 354,203 $ 323,984 $ 321,205 $ 321,979 Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 539,112 533,426 517,448 523,108 499,379 Investor 958,574 951,115 942,151 925,643 896,435 Construction and development 143,955 142,876 126,206 117,011 96,585 Multi-family 220,101 215,990 214,819 201,269 193,865 Total commercial real estate 1,861,742 1,843,407 1,800,624 1,767,031 1,686,264 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 94,060 93,847 96,194 98,841 99,992 Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 29,316 33,551 31,670 30,491 30,485 Total residential real estate 123,376 127,398 127,864 129,332 130,477 Consumer and other 16,413 16,318 14,654 19,694 30,096 Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs 2,396,265 2,341,326 2,267,126 2,237,262 2,168,816 Net deferred loan fees and costs (3,682 ) (3,512 ) (3,749 ) (3,984 ) (3,872 ) Total loans $ 2,392,583 $ 2,337,814 $ 2,263,377 $ 2,233,278 $ 2,164,944 LOAN MIX Commercial and industrial 16.5 % 15.2 % 14.3 % 14.4 % 14.8 % Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 22.5 % 22.8 % 22.9 % 23.4 % 23.1 % Investor 40.1 % 40.7 % 41.6 % 41.5 % 41.4 % Construction and development 6.0 % 6.1 % 5.6 % 5.2 % 4.5 % Multi-family 9.2 % 9.2 % 9.5 % 9.0 % 8.9 % Total commercial real estate 77.8 % 78.8 % 79.6 % 79.1 % 77.9 % Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 3.9 % 4.0 % 4.3 % 4.4 % 4.6 % Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 1.2 % 1.4 % 1.4 % 1.4 % 1.4 % Total residential real estate 5.1 % 5.4 % 5.7 % 5.8 % 6.0 % Consumer and other 0.7 % 0.7 % 0.6 % 0.9 % 1.4 % Net deferred loan fees and costs (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.2 %) (0.2 %) (0.1 %) Total loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of the Quarter Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 463,926 $ 503,856 $ 584,025 $ 600,402 $ 597,333 Interest bearing demand deposits 310,140 322,944 343,042 318,687 314,564 Money market and savings deposits 914,063 935,311 860,577 929,075 936,848 Time deposits 553,675 531,841 402,549 316,999 329,150 Total Deposits $ 2,241,804 $ 2,293,952 $ 2,190,193 $ 2,165,163 $ 2,177,895 DEPOSIT MIX Non-interest bearing demand deposits 20.7 % 22.0 % 26.7 % 27.7 % 27.4 % Interest bearing demand deposits 13.8 % 14.1 % 15.7 % 14.7 % 14.5 % Money market and savings deposits 40.8 % 40.8 % 39.3 % 42.9 % 43.0 % Time deposits 24.7 % 23.1 % 18.3 % 14.7 % 15.1 % Total Deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %







FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 Return on Average Tangible Equity Net income (numerator) $ 6,989 $ 9,100 $ 10,206 $ 8,823 $ 8,158 Average stockholders' equity $ 292,174 $ 286,283 $ 280,093 $ 273,829 $ 270,147 Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 19,379 19,533 19,669 19,823 19,916 Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator) $ 272,795 $ 266,750 $ 260,424 $ 254,006 $ 250,231 Return on Average Tangible equity (1) 10.39 % 13.53 % 15.55 % 13.93 % 13.22 % Tangible Book Value Per Share Stockholders' equity $ 294,221 $ 289,562 $ 280,749 $ 274,702 $ 271,068 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 19,322 19,405 19,599 19,768 19,854 Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 274,899 $ 270,157 $ 261,150 $ 254,934 $ 251,214 Common shares outstanding (denominator) 19,569,334 19,451,755 19,447,206 19,483,415 19,634,744 Tangible book value per share $ 14.05 $ 13.89 $ 13.43 $ 13.08 $ 12.79 Tangible Equity / Assets Stockholders' equity $ 294,221 $ 289,562 $ 280,749 $ 274,702 $ 271,068 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 19,322 19,405 19,599 19,768 19,854 Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 274,899 $ 270,157 $ 261,150 $ 254,934 $ 251,214 Total assets $ 2,816,897 $ 2,732,940 $ 2,638,060 $ 2,581,192 $ 2,587,038 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 19,322 19,405 19,599 19,768 19,854 Tangible total assets (denominator) $ 2,797,575 $ 2,713,535 $ 2,618,461 $ 2,561,424 $ 2,567,184 Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets 9.83 % 9.96 % 9.97 % 9.95 % 9.79 % Efficiency Ratio Non-interest expense $ 13,503 $ 12,465 $ 11,737 $ 11,409 $ 11,122 Less: Merger-related expenses 461 452 - - - Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator) $ 13,042 $ 12,013 $ 11,737 $ 11,409 $ 11,122 Net interest income $ 22,795 $ 23,751 $ 24,563 $ 22,910 $ 21,149 Non-interest income 964 1,446 944 1,463 1,267 Total revenue 23,759 25,197 25,507 24,373 22,416 Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net 207 - - - - Adjusted total revenue (denominator) $ 23,966 $ 25,197 $ 25,507 $ 24,373 $ 22,416 Efficiency ratio 54.42 % 47.68 % 46.01 % 46.81 % 49.62 % (1) Annualized.



