FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Ordinary Share

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2023. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)
Selected Financial Results Q1’23
Net Income Attributable to Shareholders $ 22,606  
Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.23  
Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.22  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 127,656  
       
__________________________________
(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.


First Quarter 2023 Dividends

On April 25, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its ordinary shares of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, payable on May 23, 2023 to the holders of record on May 12, 2023.

Additionally, on April 25, 2023, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”), Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”), Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563, $0.50000, $0.51563 and $0.59375 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, payable on June 15, 2023 to the holders of record on June 1, 2023.

Business Highlights

  • Quarterly Net Income Attributable to Shareholders growth of 13.0% versus Q4’22
  • 39 modules sold in Q1’23 to 10 unique customers
  • Generated $195.1 million positive free cashflow available for asset acquisition & investment activity

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Center section of the Company’s website, www.ir.ftaiaviation.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BIcf941a08770d4294aedae237f81c0494. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.ftaiaviation.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, April 27, 2023 through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, May 4, 2023 on https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/news-events/presentations.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Aviation Ltd.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com


Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31
    2023       2022  
Revenues      
Lease income $                               55,978     $                          39,325  
Maintenance revenue   35,141       36,732  
Asset sales revenue   108,691        
Aerospace products revenue   85,113       14,313  
Other revenue   7,795       1,321  
Total revenues   292,718       91,691  
       
Expenses      
Cost of sales   145,670       9,050  
Operating expenses   22,534       61,799  
General and administrative   4,067       4,561  
Acquisition and transaction expenses   3,262       2,273  
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate   2,997       3  
Depreciation and amortization   40,926       41,305  
Asset impairment   1,220       122,790  
Interest expense   39,292       44,139  
Total expenses   259,968       285,920  
       
Other income (expense)      
Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated entities   (1,335 )     198  
Gain on sale of assets, net         16,288  
Other income   8       128  
Total other (expense) income   (1,327 )     16,614  
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes   31,423       (177,615 )
Provision for income taxes   2,026       1,339  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   29,397       (178,954 )
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes         (50,705 )
Net income (loss)           29,397       (229,659 )
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries:      
Continuing operations          
Discontinued operations                  (7,466 )
Less: Dividends on preferred shares           6,791       6,791  
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $                          22,606     $                       (228,984 )
       
Earnings (loss) per share:      
Basic      
Continuing operations $                                    0.23     $                           (1.87 )
Discontinued operations $                                   $                              (0.43 )
Diluted      
Continuing operations $                               0.22     $                              (1.87 )
Discontinued operations $                                   $                           (0.43 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic   99,728,245       99,336,877  
Diluted   100,974,100       99,336,877  


FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
   
  (Unaudited)    
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $                     40,994     $                         33,565  
Restricted cash                 19,500  
Accounts receivable, net   113,547       99,443  
Leasing equipment, net   1,849,662       1,913,553  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   11,438       10,014  
Investments   40,202       22,037  
Intangible assets, net   45,729       41,955  
Inventory, net   192,790       163,676  
Other assets   147,082       125,834  
Total assets $                     2,441,444     $                       2,429,577  
       
Liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $                  105,066     $                       86,452  
Debt, net   2,101,907       2,175,727  
Maintenance deposits   93,703       78,686  
Security deposits   33,768       32,842  
Other liabilities   32,844       36,468  
Total liabilities $                     2,367,288     $                        2,410,175  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity      
Ordinary shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,728,786 and 99,716,621 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) $                   997     $                       997  
Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 15,920,000 and 13,320,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)   159       133  
Additional paid in capital   368,681       343,350  
Accumulated deficit   (296,205 )     (325,602 )
Shareholders' equity   73,632       18,878  
Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries   524       524  
Total equity $          74,156     $                             19,402  
Total liabilities and equity $                     2,441,444     $                        2,429,577  


FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $          29,397     $                  (229,659 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   1,335       24,013  
Gain on sale of assets, net   (31,657 )     (16,288 )
Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings   (9,842 )     (11,592 )
Equity-based compensation   108       709  
Depreciation and amortization   40,926       58,301  
Asset impairment   1,220       122,790  
Change in deferred income taxes   1,692       2,388  
Change in fair value of non-hedge derivatives         766  
Change in fair value of guarantees   (1,769 )      
Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives   7,844       12,013  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   2,017       5,771  
Provision for credit losses   475       47,914  
Other   (326 )     (208 )
Change in:      
Accounts receivable   (14,840 )     8,619  
Inventory   6,984       (6,044 )
Other assets   (2,013 )     (4,221 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   6,088       (16,597 )
Management fees payable to affiliate   (386 )     (158 )
Other liabilities   1,444       3,406  
Net cash provided by operating activities   38,697       1,923  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Investment in unconsolidated entities   (19,500 )     (1,637 )
Principal collections on finance leases         67  
Acquisition of leasing equipment           (127,513 )     (219,440 )
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment           (1,451 )     (54,661 )
Acquisition of lease intangibles           (8,640 )     (5,282 )
Purchase deposit for acquisitions           (9,940 )     (3,350 )
Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment           153,679       51,491  
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment         2,910  
Proceeds for deposit on sale of aircraft and engine   1,042       1,775  
Net cash used in investing activities $               (12,323 )   $                 (228,127 )


  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2023     2022  
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from debt $                 145,000     $          408,980  
Repayment of debt   (220,000 )     (224,473 )
Payment of deferred financing costs         (10,818 )
Receipt of security deposits   1,459       1,075  
Return of security deposits   (65 )      
Receipt of maintenance deposits   10,142       10,836  
Release of maintenance deposits         (250 )
Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter's discount and issuance costs   61,729        
Cash dividends - ordinary shares   (29,919 )     (32,749 )
Cash dividends - preferred shares   (6,791 )     (6,791 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (38,445 )     145,810  
       
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (12,071 )     (80,394 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   53,065       440,061  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $          40,994     $          359,667  


Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

  Three Months Ended March 31
(in thousands)   2023       2022  
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations $                 22,606     $         (185,745 )
Add: Provision for income taxes   2,026       1,339  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   108        
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   3,262       2,273  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations          
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments          
Add: Asset impairment charges   1,220       122,790  
Add: Incentive allocations   2,942        
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense (1)   48,770       53,317  
Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares   46,083       50,930  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2)   (696 )     254  
Less: Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities   1,335       (198 )
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA          
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $                 127,656     $          44,690  


__________________________________________________
(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $40,926 and $41,305, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,983 and $3,658 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $3,861 and $8,354, respectively.
(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022: (i) net (loss) income of $(1,335) and $198, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $400 and $56, and (iii) acquisition and transaction expenses of $239 and $0, respectively.
   

Primary Logo

You just read:

