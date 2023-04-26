Submit Release
Landstar System Reports First Quarter Revenue Of $1.436B And First Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share Of $2.17

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) reported diluted earnings per share (“DEPS”) of $2.17 in the 2023 first quarter on revenue of $1.436 billion. Landstar reported DEPS of $3.34 on revenue of $1.971 billion in the 2022 first quarter.

Gross profit in the 2023 first quarter was $152.9 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2023 first quarter was $208.7 million. Gross profit in the 2022 first quarter was $214.6 million and variable contribution in the 2022 first quarter was $270.5 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2023 and 2022 first quarters are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

Trailing twelve month return on average shareholders’ equity was 44 percent and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 38 percent. During the 2023 first quarter, Landstar purchased approximately 90,000 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $15.4 million. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to 2,910,339 shares of the Company’s common stock under its previously announced share purchase programs. Landstar announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share payable on May 26, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2023. It is currently the intention of the Board to pay dividends on a quarterly basis going forward.  

Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2023 first quarter was $1,323.7 million, or 92 percent of revenue, compared to $1,751.3 million, or 89 percent of revenue, in the 2022 first quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2023 first quarter was $755.1 million, compared to $1,081.2 million in the 2022 first quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2023 first quarter was $377.6 million, compared to $408.8 million in the 2022 first quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2023 first quarter was $159.5 million, compared to $227.6 million in the 2022 first quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $86.8 million, or 6 percent of revenue, in the 2023 first quarter, compared to $194.7 million, or 10 percent of revenue, in the 2022 first quarter.

“Given a challenging freight environment to begin our 2023 fiscal year, I am pleased with Landstar’s first quarter financial performance,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Gattoni. “As we expected, our record 2022 first quarter also made for difficult comparisons during our 2023 first quarter. As compared to the 2022 first quarter, revenue generated via unsided/platform equipment held up considerably better than revenue generated via van equipment and other truck transportation services, which tend to be more correlated to U.S. consumer demand. Our truck services, which primarily operate in the U.S. spot market, experienced pricing pressure throughout the 2023 first quarter as industry-wide truck capacity was significantly more readily available as compared to the 2022 first quarter, during which pandemic-related supply chain disruption was at a high point. As a result, revenue per load on loads hauled via truck decreased 14% in the 2023 first quarter compared to the 2022 first quarter. However, it should be noted that revenue per load on loads hauled via truck only decreased 3.5% in the 2023 first quarter compared to the 2022 fourth quarter. This performance was reasonably in-line with sequential historical patterns experienced during pre-pandemic periods (with 2018 being an exception due to the impact of the December 2017 federal mandate requiring use of electronic logging devices). Truck load volumes also decreased quarter-over-prior-year-quarter, with the number of loads hauled via truck in the 2023 first quarter below the 2022 first quarter by 12%.”

Gattoni further commented, “Through the first several weeks of April, truck revenue per load has thus far sequentially trended slightly below first quarter to the beginning of second quarter pre-pandemic, historical patterns, while the number of loads hauled via truck through the first several weeks of the 2023 second quarter has sequentially trended a bit further below these historical patterns. After several years where past trends were less applicable in light of the impact of the pandemic, I anticipate that as we move into May, we will begin to experience truck revenue per load and truck load volume sequential trends closer to pre-pandemic, historical patterns. Assuming that truck revenue per load and truck load volume sequential trends are in fact closer to pre-pandemic, historical patterns, I expect revenue per load on loads hauled via truck to be in a range of 12% to 14% below the 2022 second quarter and the number of loads hauled via truck to be in a range of 14% to 16% below the 2022 second quarter. As such, I anticipate revenue for the 2023 second quarter to be in a range of $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion.”

Gattoni concluded, “Based on the range of revenue estimated for the 2023 second quarter, I would anticipate DEPS to be in a range of $1.90 to $2.00. During the 2023 first quarter, DEPS was favorably impacted by a lower effective income tax rate and increased net interest income, partially offset by insurance and claims expense at 5.3% of BCO revenue. The anticipated range of DEPS for the 2023 second quarter includes insurance and claims expense estimated to be similar to the insurance and claims expense reported in the 2023 first quarter and an effective income tax rate of 24.4%.”

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Company’s website at www.landstar.com; click on “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call.”

About Landstar:
Landstar System, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a worldwide, technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:
The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2022 fiscal year; the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2022 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.


                   
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary  
Consolidated Statements of Income  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
(Unaudited)  
                   
                   
            Thirteen Weeks Ended  
            April 1,   March 26,  
              2023       2022  
                   
Revenue       $ 1,435,675     $ 1,970,599  
Investment income       1,368       721  
                   
Costs and expenses:            
  Purchased transportation     1,101,294       1,550,330  
  Commissions to agents     125,675       149,778  
  Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions     12,378       11,141  
  Insurance and claims       27,647       30,768  
  Selling, general and administrative     53,567       52,713  
  Depreciation and amortization     15,198       13,757  
                   
    Total costs and expenses     1,335,759       1,808,487  
                   
Operating income       101,284       162,833  
Interest and debt (income) expense     (726 )     1,123  
                   
Income before income taxes     102,010       161,710  
Income taxes         23,815       36,871  
                   
Net income       $ 78,195     $ 124,839  
                   
Diluted earnings per share   $ 2.17     $ 3.34  
                   
Average diluted shares outstanding     35,982,000       37,418,000  
                   
Dividends per common share   $ 0.30     $ 0.25  
                   



                     
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
(Unaudited)  
                     
                     
              April 1,   December 31,  
                2023       2022    
ASSETS                
Current assets:              
  Cash and cash equivalents     $ 340,987     $ 339,581    
  Short-term investments       47,168       53,955    
  Trade accounts receivable, less allowance        
    of $12,577 and $12,121       899,811       967,793    
  Other receivables, including advances to independent        
    contractors, less allowance of $11,758 and $10,579   53,242       56,235    
  Other current assets       12,684       21,826    
    Total current assets       1,353,892       1,439,390    
                     
Operating property, less accumulated depreciation        
      and amortization of $406,648 and $393,274   306,224       314,990    
Goodwill           41,726       41,220    
Other assets         136,018       136,279    
Total assets       $ 1,837,860     $ 1,931,879    
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:            
  Cash overdraft     $ 66,195     $ 92,953    
  Accounts payable       490,304       527,372    
  Current maturities of long-term debt   33,801       36,175    
  Insurance claims       50,064       50,836    
  Dividends payable       -       71,854    
  Other current liabilities       100,980       98,945    
    Total current liabilities       741,344       878,135    
                     
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities   60,191       67,225    
Insurance claims       57,974       58,268    
Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities   42,699       41,030    
                     
Shareholders' equity:            
  Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000        
    shares, issued 68,483,963 and 68,382,310   685       684    
  Additional paid-in capital       253,138       258,487    
  Retained earnings       2,703,349       2,635,960    
  Cost of 32,550,852 and 32,455,300 shares of common        
    stock in treasury       (2,009,327 )     (1,992,886 )  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (12,193 )     (15,024 )  
    Total shareholders' equity       935,652       887,221    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,837,860     $ 1,931,879    
                     



  Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary  
  Supplemental Information  
  (Unaudited)  
                       
                       
          Thirteen Weeks Ended        
          April 1,   March 26,        
            2023       2022          
Revenue generated through (in thousands):                
                       
  Truck transportation                
    Truckload:                
      Van equipment   $ 755,083     $ 1,081,206          
      Unsided/platform equipment     377,564       408,757          
    Less-than-truckload     31,558       33,720          
    Other truck transportation (1)     159,503       227,601          
      Total truck transportation     1,323,708       1,751,284          
  Rail intermodal     25,657       42,688          
  Ocean and air cargo carriers     61,093       152,057          
  Other (2)     25,217       24,570          
          $ 1,435,675     $ 1,970,599          
                       
  Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)                
    included in total truck transportation   $ 519,526     $ 727,574          
                       
Number of loads:                
                       
  Truck transportation                
    Truckload:                
      Van equipment     331,954       376,268          
      Unsided/platform equipment     127,572       131,829          
    Less-than-truckload     46,192       47,843          
    Other truck transportation (1)     58,062       85,930          
      Total truck transportation     563,780       641,870          
  Rail intermodal     7,760       12,630          
  Ocean and air cargo carriers     8,440       11,560          
            579,980       666,060          
                       
  Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)                
    included in total truck transportation     232,550       262,240          
                       
Revenue per load:                
                       
  Truck transportation                
    Truckload:                
      Van equipment   $ 2,275     $ 2,873          
      Unsided/platform equipment     2,960       3,101          
    Less-than-truckload     683       705          
    Other truck transportation (1)     2,747       2,649          
      Total truck transportation     2,348       2,728          
  Rail intermodal     3,306       3,380          
  Ocean and air cargo carriers     7,239       13,154          
                       
  Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3)   $ 2,234     $ 2,774          
                       
Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue):                
                       
  Truck capacity providers:                
    BCO Independent Contractors (3)     36 %     37 %        
    Truck Brokerage Carriers     56 %     52 %        
  Rail intermodal     2 %     2 %        
  Ocean and air cargo carriers     4 %     8 %        
  Other       2 %     1 %        
                       
                       
          April 1,   March 26,        
            2023       2022          
Truck Capacity Providers                
                       
  BCO Independent Contractors (3)     9,996       11,089          
  Truck Brokerage Carriers:                
  Approved and active (4)     61,771       68,859          
       Other approved     30,893       28,094          
            92,664       96,953          
  Total available truck capacity providers     102,660       108,042          
                       
  Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (3)     10,809       11,935          
                       
                       
(1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee.      
                       
(2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro.        
                       
(3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements.            
                       
(4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.            
                       



                   
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary  
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution  
(Dollars in thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
                   
                   
            Thirteen Weeks Ended  
            April 1,   March 26,  
              2023       2022    
                   
Revenue       $ 1,435,675     $ 1,970,599    
                   
Costs of revenue:            
    Purchased transportation     1,101,294       1,550,330    
    Commissions to agents     125,675       149,778    
                   
  Variable costs of revenue     1,226,969       1,700,108    
                   
    Trailing equipment depreciation     8,369       9,083    
    Information technology costs (1)     6,751       4,046    
    Insurance-related costs (2)     28,260       31,655    
    Other operating costs     12,378       11,141    
                   
  Other costs of revenue     55,758       55,925    
                   
  Total costs of revenue     1,282,727       1,756,033    
                   
Gross profit       $ 152,948     $ 214,566    
                   
Gross profit margin       10.7 %     10.9 %  
                   
  Plus: other costs of revenue     55,758       55,925    
                   
Variable contribution     $ 208,706     $ 270,491    
                   
Variable contribution margin     14.5 %     13.7 %  
                   
(1) Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company’s independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.  
                   
(2) Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) broke  brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.  
                    



