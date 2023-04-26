Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,671 in the last 365 days.

Univest Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- SOUDERTON, Pa., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $21.0 million, or $0.71 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $20.3 million, or $0.68 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Loans
Gross loans and leases increased $116.6 million, or 1.9% (7.6% annualized), from December 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in commercial real estate, residential mortgage loans, and lease financings. Gross loans and leases increased $839.0 million, or 15.5%, from March 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in commercial, commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage loans, and lease financings.

Deposits and Liquidity
Total deposits decreased $78.9 million, or 1.3% (5.2% annualized), from December 31, 2022, primarily due to decreases in commercial and consumer deposits partially offset by increases in public funds and brokered deposits. Total deposits decreased $213.3 million, or 3.5%, from March 31, 2022, primarily due to decreases in commercial and consumer deposits partially offset by increases in public funds and brokered deposits. While we experienced certain expected outflows during the quarter, we saw net deposit inflows of $81.1 million during the month of March. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 30.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, down from 34.6% at December 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, uninsured deposits, adjusted to exclude internal accounts and collateralized trust and public funds deposit accounts, represented 27.2% of total deposits.

The Corporation and its subsidiaries had committed borrowing capacity of $3.1 billion at March 31, 2023, of which $1.9 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $410.0 million at March 31, 2023, of which $320.0 million was available. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income of $59.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 increased $12.7 million, or 27.1%, from the first quarter of 2022 and decreased $2.6 million, or 4.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 was largely due to significant loan balance growth and an increase in asset yields, offset by increases in the average balance of borrowings and the cost of funds.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.58% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.76% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.89% for the first quarter of 2022. Excess liquidity had no impact on net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately one basis point for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 33 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.77% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 3.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $19.7 million, a decrease of $790 thousand, or 3.9%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $1.3 million, or 67.6%, for the quarter primarily due to a decrease in loan sales and a contraction of gain on sale margins due to the higher interest rate environment in 2023. Investment advisory commission and fee income decreased $400 thousand, or 7.8%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, primarily driven by reduced assets under management and supervision due to market volatility.

Insurance commission and fee income increased $917 thousand, or 16.5%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in premiums for group life and health and commercial lines and an increase in contingent commission income of $651 thousand, which was $1.8 million and $1.2 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Contingent income is largely recognized in the first quarter of the year.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $49.5 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 9.1%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $2.8 million, or 9.8%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This increase reflects our expansion into Maryland and Western Pennsylvania and annual merit increases. Additionally, capitalized compensation decreased by $480 thousand due to reduced loan production.

Data processing expenses increased $462 thousand, or 13.0%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to our investments in technology in recent years and general price increases incurred in the second half of 2022. Other expense increased $1.0 million, or 16.3%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in retirement plan costs of $407 thousand, which was primarily driven by the current interest rate environment, and Bank Shares tax expense of $110 thousand driven by year over year growth of the Bank's Shareholders' Equity.

Tax Provision
The effective income tax rate was 19.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to an effective income tax rate of 19.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which were favorably impacted by 7 and 8 basis points, respectively, of discrete tax benefits resulting from equity compensation awards vesting in the respective quarters. Additionally, the effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 reflected the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets were $32.4 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $33.5 million at December 31, 2022 and $31.4 million at March 31, 2022.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $2.8 million during the first quarter of 2023 compared to $76 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, $2.4 million of charge-offs were recorded against two existing nonaccrual commercial loans to one borrower. As of December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses included a $2.1 million specific reserve for this relationship.

The provision for credit losses was $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $3.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at March 31, 2023 compared to 1.29% at December 31, 2022 and 1.26% at March 31, 2022.

Dividend
On April 26, 2023, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on May 24, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023.

Conference Call
Univest will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 results on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may preregister at https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=c7437c5e&confId=49225. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428; using Access Code 409762. A replay of the conference call will be available through May 27, 2023 by dialing 1-866-813-9403; using Access Code: 839460.

About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $7.4 billion in assets and $4.3 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at March 31, 2023. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.  

This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations or lead to higher operating costs; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (5) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market; (6) economic assumptions that may impact our allowance for credit losses calculation; (7) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (8) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (9) changes in the securities markets; (10) the continuing effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operation; (11) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (12) potential recessionary conditions and/or (13) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(UVSP - ER)

Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)                    
                     
Balance Sheet (Period End)   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 71,215     $ 84,176     $ 65,859     $ 59,590     $ 57,307  
Interest-earning deposits with other banks     67,109       68,623       47,451       35,187       716,474  
Cash and cash equivalents     138,324       152,799       113,310       94,777       773,781  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     151,347       154,727       159,170       159,808       166,339  
Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses     367,656       350,256       347,479       351,382       349,994  
Investments in equity securities     3,105       2,579       2,994       2,934       2,569  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost     43,792       33,841       29,475       29,116       26,330  
Loans held for sale     5,425       5,037       9,087       8,352       14,521  
Loans and leases held for investment     6,239,804       6,123,230       5,849,259       5,661,777       5,400,786  
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases     (80,034 )     (79,004 )     (74,929 )     (72,011 )     (68,286 )
Net loans and leases held for investment     6,159,770   -   6,044,226       5,774,330       5,589,766       5,332,500  
Premises and equipment, net     52,334       50,939       50,533       50,080       50,429  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     31,663       30,059       30,654       30,929       30,498  
Goodwill     175,510       175,510       175,510       175,510       175,510  
Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization     11,044       11,384       11,650       11,728       11,784  
Bank owned life insurance     128,926       120,297       120,035       120,103       119,398  
Accrued interest and other assets     90,095       90,362       83,170       76,328       54,087  
Total assets   $ 7,358,991     $ 7,222,016     $ 6,907,397     $ 6,700,813     $ 7,107,740  
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 1,799,225     $ 2,047,263     $ 1,968,422     $ 2,062,538     $ 2,136,467  
Interest-bearing deposits:     4,035,432       3,866,263       3,818,554       3,500,510       3,911,465  
Total deposits     5,834,657       5,913,526       5,786,976       5,563,048       6,047,932  
Short-term borrowings     271,881       197,141       80,711       97,606       18,976  
Long-term debt     220,000       95,000       95,000       95,000       95,000  
Subordinated notes     148,385       148,260       99,107       99,030       98,952  
Operating lease liabilities     34,846       33,153       33,718       33,951       33,566  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     50,726       58,436       57,698       48,253       39,459  
Total liabilities     6,560,495       6,445,516       6,153,210       5,936,888       6,333,885  
                     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued     157,784       157,784       157,784       157,784       157,784  
Additional paid-in capital     298,167       300,808       299,791       298,800       297,945  
Retained earnings     443,493       428,637       410,942       396,295       389,332  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit     (55,550 )     (62,104 )     (64,985 )     (42,781 )     (31,909 )
Treasury stock, at cost     (45,398 )     (48,625 )     (49,345 )     (46,173 )     (39,297 )
Total shareholders’ equity     798,496       776,500       754,187       763,925       773,855  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 7,358,991     $ 7,222,016     $ 6,907,397     $ 6,700,813     $ 7,107,740  
                     
                     
    For the three months ended,
Balance Sheet (Average)   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22
Assets   $ 7,219,211     $ 7,019,381     $ 6,797,466     $ 6,962,401     $ 7,047,980  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses     515,880       505,717       517,335       515,741       522,128  
Loans and leases, gross     6,164,890       5,979,581       5,752,119       5,520,580       5,344,698  
Deposits     5,834,415       5,837,823       5,645,291       5,903,173       5,984,815  
Shareholders' equity     789,153       767,192       773,099       771,410       774,358  
                     


Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)                    
                     
Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End)   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22
Commercial, financial and agricultural   $ 1,032,753     $ 1,088,928     $ 1,054,940     $ 1,033,712     $ 942,783  
Real estate-commercial     3,128,210       3,027,955       2,936,204       2,870,286       2,816,737  
Real estate-construction     376,569       381,811       329,915       319,449       285,083  
Real estate-residential secured for business purpose     498,505       478,254       443,837       419,652       412,486  
Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose     779,557       730,395       685,771       629,144       568,735  
Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose     172,073       176,699       175,843       168,536       160,134  
Loans to individuals     28,656       27,873       26,679       27,061       26,249  
Lease financings     223,481       211,315       196,070       193,937       188,579  
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income     6,239,804       6,123,230       5,849,259       5,661,777       5,400,786  
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases     (80,034 )     (79,004 )     (74,929 )     (72,011 )     (68,286 )
Net loans and leases held for investment   $ 6,159,770     $ 6,044,226     $ 5,774,330     $ 5,589,766     $ 5,332,500  
                     
                     
Asset Quality Data (Period End)   03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22
Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 11,362     $ 13,353     $ 13,620     $ 13,355     $ 30,876  
Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due     1,996       875       416       2,784       274  
Total nonperforming loans and leases     13,358       14,228       14,036       16,189       31,201  
Other real estate owned     19,000       19,258       18,960       18,604       279  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 32,358     $ 33,486     $ 32,996     $ 34,793     $ 31,480  
Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment     0.18 %     0.22 %     0.23 %     0.24 %     0.57 %
Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment     0.21 %     0.23 %     0.24 %     0.29 %     0.58 %
Nonperforming assets / Total assets     0.44 %     0.46 %     0.48 %     0.52 %     0.44 %
                     
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   $ 80,034     $ 79,004     $ 74,929     $ 72,011     $ 68,286  
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment     1.28 %     1.29 %     1.28 %     1.27 %     1.26 %
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment     704.40 %     591.66 %     550.14 %     539.21 %     221.16 %
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases held for investment     599.15 %     555.27 %     533.83 %     446.19 %     219.22 %
                     
    For the three months ended,
    03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22
Net loan and lease charge-offs   $ 2,842     $ 908     $ 1,196     $ 1,715     $ 76  
Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases     0.19 %     0.06 %     0.08 %     0.12 %     0.01 %
                     


Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
  For the three months ended,
For the period: 03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22
Interest income $ 83,253     $ 77,401     $ 66,877     $ 56,717     $ 51,198  
Interest expense   23,936       15,485       8,627       5,246       4,538  
Net interest income   59,317       61,916       58,250       51,471       46,660  
Provison (reversal of provision) for credit losses   3,387       5,416       3,558       6,674       (3,450 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   55,930       56,500       54,692       44,797       50,110  
Noninterest income:                  
Trust fee income   1,955       1,808       1,835       1,998       2,102  
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,547       1,575       1,522       1,574       1,504  
Investment advisory commission and fee income   4,752       5,585       4,199       4,812       5,152  
Insurance commission and fee income   6,487       4,424       4,442       4,629       5,570  
Other service fee income   3,076       3,236       3,124       3,309       2,756  
Bank owned life insurance income   767       1,230       1,153       705       699  
Net gain on sales of investment securities   -       -       -       -       30  
Net gain on mortgage banking activities   625       436       817       1,230       1,929  
Other income   471       2,164       867       741       728  
Total noninterest income   19,680       20,458       17,959       18,998       20,470  
Noninterest expense:                  
Salaries, benefits and commissions   31,014       29,028       29,400       29,133       28,245  
Net occupancy   2,727       2,551       2,504       2,422       2,716  
Equipment   993       977       968       977       982  
Data processing   4,029       4,039       3,901       3,708       3,567  
Professional fees   1,941       1,829       2,521       2,844       2,138  
Marketing and advertising   371       739       605       693       425  
Deposit insurance premiums   1,101       708       662       812       893  
Intangible expenses   253       301       309       342       341  
Restructuring charges   -       184       -       -       -  
Other expense   7,100       6,970       5,795       6,440       6,105  
Total noninterest expense   49,529       47,326       46,665       47,371       45,412  
Income before taxes   26,081       29,632       25,986       16,424       25,168  
Income tax expense   5,047       5,796       5,185       3,258       4,851  
Net income $ 21,034     $ 23,836     $ 20,801     $ 13,166     $ 20,317  
Net income per share:                  
Basic $ 0.72     $ 0.82     $ 0.71     $ 0.45     $ 0.69  
Diluted $ 0.71     $ 0.81     $ 0.71     $ 0.45     $ 0.68  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.20  
Weighted average shares outstanding   29,312,265       29,251,293       29,290,829       29,490,154       29,542,467  
Period end shares outstanding   29,427,696       29,271,915       29,242,451       29,365,775       29,636,425  
                   


Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
March 31, 2023
                   
                   
                   
  For the three months ended,
Profitability Ratios (annualized) 03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22
                   
Return on average assets   1.18 %     1.35 %     1.21 %     0.76 %     1.17 %
Return on average assets, excluding restructuring charges (1)   1.18 %     1.36 %     1.21 %     0.76 %     1.17 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   10.81 %     12.33 %     10.67 %     6.85 %     10.64 %
Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding restructuring charges (1)   10.81 %     12.40 %     10.67 %     6.85 %     10.64 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)   14.11 %     16.23 %     14.06 %     9.10 %     14.04 %
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding restructuring charges (1)(3)   14.11 %     16.33 %     14.06 %     9.10 %     14.04 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.58 %     3.76 %     3.67 %     3.19 %     2.89 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   62.2 %     56.9 %     60.6 %     66.6 %     67.0 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding restructuring charges (1)(2)   62.2 %     56.7 %     60.6 %     66.6 %     67.0 %
                   
Capitalization Ratios                  
                   
Dividends declared to net income   29.2 %     25.8 %     29.6 %     47.1 %     29.1 %
Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End)   10.85 %     10.75 %     10.92 %     11.40 %     10.89 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   8.63 %     8.49 %     8.55 %     8.97 %     8.58 %
Common equity book value per share $ 27.13     $ 26.53     $ 25.79     $ 26.01     $ 26.11  
Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 21.07     $ 20.42     $ 19.67     $ 19.91     $ 20.06  
                   
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.71 %     9.81 %     9.87 %     9.45 %     9.35 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.43 %     10.37 %     10.51 %     10.62 %     11.07 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.43 %     10.37 %     10.51 %     10.62 %     11.07 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.78 %     13.67 %     13.10 %     13.23 %     13.73 %
                   

(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.
(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.
(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.

Univest Financial Corporation
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)
  For the Three Months Ended,
Tax Equivalent Basis March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
  Average Income/ Average   Average Income/ Average
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Assets:                  
Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 47,835   $ 479   4.06 %   $ 57,059   $ 487   3.39 %
Obligations of state and political subdivisions*   2,286     17   3.02       2,266     17   2.98  
Other debt and equity securities   513,594     3,495   2.76       503,451     3,316   2.61  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock   34,742     609   7.11       29,401     493   6.65  
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets   598,457     4,600   3.12       592,177     4,313   2.89  
                   
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans   991,876     15,538   6.35       1,007,121     14,471   5.70  
Real estate—commercial and construction loans   3,342,199     42,421   5.15       3,223,822     39,459   4.86  
Real estate—residential loans   1,408,292     15,730   4.53       1,335,220     14,340   4.26  
Loans to individuals   27,254     449   6.68       26,772     401   5.94  
Municipal loans and leases *   229,955     2,341   4.13       233,684     2,433   4.13  
Lease financings   165,314     2,541   6.23       152,962     2,416   6.27  
Gross loans and leases   6,164,890     79,020   5.20       5,979,581     73,520   4.88  
Total interest-earning assets   6,763,347     83,620   5.01       6,571,758     77,833   4.70  
Cash and due from banks   58,035             56,428        
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   (79,977 )           (75,390 )      
Premises and equipment, net   51,583             50,803        
Operating lease right-of-use assets   31,303             30,413        
Other assets   394,920             385,369        
Total assets $ 7,219,211           $ 7,019,381        
                   
Liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 857,891   $ 3,164   1.50 %   $ 924,012   $ 2,746   1.18 %
Money market savings   1,489,129     11,081   3.02       1,365,502     7,670   2.23  
Regular savings   985,716     669   0.28       1,045,261     492   0.19  
Time deposits   566,308     3,422   2.45       433,010     1,586   1.45  
Total time and interest-bearing deposits   3,899,044     18,336   1.91       3,767,785     12,494   1.32  
                   
Short-term borrowings   240,318     2,728   4.60       101,126     852   3.34  
Long-term debt   112,222     591   2.14       95,000     324   1.35  
Subordinated notes   148,319     2,281   6.24       124,250     1,815   5.80  
Total borrowings   500,859     5,600   4.53       320,376     2,991   3.70  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,399,903     23,936   2.21       4,088,161     15,485   1.50  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,935,371             2,070,038        
Operating lease liabilities   34,438             33,492        
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   60,346             60,498        
Total liabilities   6,430,058             6,252,189        
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")   6,335,274     1.53       6,158,199     1.00  
                   
Shareholders' Equity:                  
Common stock   157,784             157,784        
Additional paid-in capital   300,293             300,121        
Retained earnings and other equity   331,076             309,287        
Total shareholders' equity   789,153             767,192        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,219,211           $ 7,019,381        
Net interest income   $ 59,684           $ 62,348      
                   
Net interest spread     2.80         3.20  
Effect of net interest-free funding sources     0.78         0.56  
Net interest margin     3.58 %       3.76 %
                           
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   153.72 %           160.75 %      


* Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets.
Notes:    For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.  
    Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $465 thousand and $516 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.  
    Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
     


Univest Financial Corporation
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited)
  For the Three Months Ended March 31,
Tax Equivalent Basis 2023
 		  2022
  Average Income/ Average   Average Income/ Average
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Assets:                  
Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 47,835   $ 479   4.06 %   $ 733,173   $ 357   0.20 %
U.S. government obligations   -     -   -       5,222     26   2.02  
Obligations of state and political subdivisions*   2,286     17   3.02       2,332     19   3.30  
Other debt and equity securities   513,594     3,495   2.76       514,574     2,339   1.84  
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock   34,742     609   7.11       27,115     355   5.31  
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets   598,457     4,600   3.12       1,282,416     3,096   0.98  
                   
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans   991,876     15,538   6.35       919,957     8,162   3.60  
Real estate—commercial and construction loans   3,342,199     42,421   5.15       2,904,602     25,820   3.61  
Real estate—residential loans   1,408,292     15,730   4.53       1,116,356     9,882   3.59  
Loans to individuals   27,254     449   6.68       25,799     238   3.74  
Municipal loans and leases*   229,955     2,341   4.13       242,508     2,434   4.07  
Lease financings   165,314     2,541   6.23       135,476     2,075   6.21  
Gross loans and leases   6,164,890     79,020   5.20       5,344,698     48,611   3.69  
Total interest-earning assets   6,763,347     83,620   5.01       6,627,114     51,707   3.16  
Cash and due from banks   58,035             53,698        
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases   (79,977 )           (72,067 )      
Premises and equipment, net   51,583             53,948        
Operating lease right-of-use assets   31,303             30,394        
Other assets   394,920             354,893        
Total assets $ 7,219,211           $ 7,047,980        
                   
Liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 857,891   $ 3,164   1.50 %   $ 881,462   $ 443   0.20 %
Money market savings   1,489,129     11,081   3.02       1,542,581     904   0.24  
Regular savings   985,716     669   0.28       1,021,550     238   0.09  
Time deposits   566,308     3,422   2.45       473,589     1,306   1.12  
Total time and interest-bearing deposits   3,899,044     18,336   1.91       3,919,182     2,891   0.30  
                   
Short-term borrowings   240,318     2,728   4.60       17,636     2   0.05  
Long-term debt   112,222     591   2.14       95,000     317   1.35  
Subordinated notes   148,319     2,281   6.24       98,911     1,328   5.45  
Total borrowings   500,859     5,600   4.53       211,547     1,647   3.16  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,399,903     23,936   2.21       4,130,729     4,538   0.45  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,935,371             2,065,633        
Operating lease liabilities   34,438             33,452        
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   60,346             43,808        
Total liabilities   6,430,058             6,273,622        
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds")   6,335,274     1.53       6,196,362     0.30  
                   
Shareholders' Equity:                  
Common stock   157,784             157,784        
Additional paid-in capital   300,293             298,975        
Retained earnings and other equity   331,076             317,599        
Total shareholders' equity   789,153             774,358        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,219,211           $ 7,047,980        
Net interest income   $ 59,684           $ 47,169      
                   
Net interest spread     2.80         2.71  
Effect of net interest-free funding sources     0.78         0.18  
Net interest margin     3.58 %       2.89 %
                           
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   153.72 %           160.43 %      

 

* Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets.
Notes:    For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
    Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $465 thousand and $136 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
    Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
     


Univest Financial Corporation
Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited)
March 31, 2023
         
(Dollars in thousands)        
Industry Description Total Outstanding Balance   % of Commercial Loan Portfolio
CRE - Retail   443,932     8.8 %
Animal Production   341,832     6.8  
CRE - Office   308,583     6.1  
CRE - Multi-family   294,816     5.8  
CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment   269,295     5.3  
Hotels & Motels (Accommodation)   207,019     4.1  
CRE - Industrial / Warehouse   199,372     4.0  
Nursing and Residential Care Facilities   165,160     3.3  
Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers)   156,753     3.1  
Education   155,441     3.1  
Specialty Trade Contractors   149,939     3.0  
Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods   128,837     2.6  
Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers   123,448     2.5  
CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential   111,124     2.2  
Crop Production   93,487     1.9  
Administrative and Support Services   85,589     1.7  
Rental and Leasing Services   79,800     1.6  
Wood Product Manufacturing   78,939     1.6  
CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial   78,628     1.6  
Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing   76,798     1.5  
Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups   74,590     1.5  
Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing   70,896     1.4  
Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods   68,129     1.3  
Food Services and Drinking Places   66,605     1.3  
Food Manufacturing   66,425     1.3  
Personal and Laundry Services   64,434     1.3  
Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries   61,295     1.2  
Repair and Maintenance   56,749     1.1  
Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage   56,336     1.1  
Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities (excluding Trusts, Estates and Agency Accounts)   54,918     1.1  
Truck Transportation   52,263     1.0  
Industries with >$50 million in outstandings $ 4,241,432     84.2 %
Industries with <$50 million in outstandings $ 794,605     15.8 %
Total Commercial Loans $ 5,036,037     100.0 %
         
         
Consumer Loans and Lease Financings Total Outstanding Balance      
Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose $ 779,557        
Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose   172,073        
Loans to Individuals   28,656        
Lease Financings   223,481        
Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings $ 1,203,767        
         
Total $ 6,239,462        
         

Univest Financial Corporation
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
March 31, 2023

Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release.

  As of or for the three months ended,
(Dollars in thousands) 03/31/23   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22
Restructuring charges (a) $ -     $ 184     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Tax effect of restructuring charges   -       (39 )     -       -       -  
Restructuring charges, net of tax $ -     $ 145     $ -     $ -     $ -  
                   
Net income $ 21,034     $ 23,836     $ 20,801     $ 13,166     $ 20,317  
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax   200       238       244       270       269  
Net income before amortization of intangibles $ 21,234     $ 24,074     $ 21,045     $ 13,436     $ 20,586  
                   
Shareholders' equity $ 798,496     $ 776,500     $ 754,187     $ 763,925     $ 773,855  
Goodwill   (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )
Other intangibles (b)   (3,054 )     (3,251 )     (3,485 )     (3,678 )     (3,936 )
Tangible common equity $ 619,932     $ 597,739     $ 575,192     $ 584,737     $ 594,409  
                   
Total assets $ 7,358,991     $ 7,222,016     $ 6,907,397     $ 6,700,813     $ 7,107,740  
Goodwill   (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )
Other intangibles (b)   (3,054 )     (3,251 )     (3,485 )     (3,678 )     (3,936 )
Tangible assets $ 7,180,427     $ 7,043,255     $ 6,728,402     $ 6,521,625     $ 6,928,294  
                   
Average shareholders' equity $ 789,153     $ 767,192     $ 773,099     $ 771,410     $ 774,358  
Average goodwill   (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )     (175,510 )
Average other intangibles (b)   (3,137 )     (3,355 )     (3,550 )     (3,791 )     (4,090 )
Average tangible common equity $ 610,506     $ 588,327     $ 594,039     $ 592,109     $ 594,758  
                   

(a) Associated with the consolidation of 2 financial centers
(b) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights


CONTACT:
Brian J. Richardson
UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Chief Financial Officer
215-721-2446, richardsonb@univest.net

Primary Logo

You just read:

Univest Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more