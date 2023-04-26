Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- First Full Quarter Reflecting Acquisition of Salient Partners



Integration of Salient's Products, Distribution and People on Track

Strong Performance for most of Westwood's US Value Strategies

High Income Fund selected among the Best US Taxable Bond Mutual Funds in 2023

DALLAS, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) today reported first quarter 2023 earnings. Significant items for the quarter include:

Integration of Salient Partners is on track and acquisition of an additional 32% interest in Broadmark Asset Management was completed, bringing our equity stake to nearly 80%.

Numerous strategies beat their primary benchmarks, including SMidCap Value, SmallCap Value, AllCap Value, MidCap Value, High Alpha and Alternative Income.

80% of our US Value Strategies outperformed their benchmarks and our High Income Fund was named as a Best US Taxable Bond Mutual Fund for 2023 by Investors Business Daily.

Quarterly peer rankings benefited from strong investment performance as High Alpha achieved a top eVestment ranking and MidCap Value posted a top quartile eVestment ranking.

Revenues totaled $22.7 million compared with the fourth quarter's $20.5 million and $17.2 million a year ago. Net income of $0.7 million, which included $0.2 million residual transaction costs for the Salient acquisition, compared with the fourth quarter's net loss of $3.1 million and net income of $0.1 million in 2022's first quarter.

Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $3.6 million compared with the fourth quarter's loss of $0.7 million and earnings of $1.9 million a year ago.

As of March 31, 2023 Westwood held $32.3 million in cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2023, down $6.9 million from year end. Stockholders' equity totaled $110.9 million and we have no debt.

We declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on July 3, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 2, 2023.

Brian Casey, Westwood’s President and CEO, commented, "We recently took time out to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of our founding while continuing to work hard to integrate the great products, people and complementary distribution capabilities brought to us by the acquisition of Salient Partners late last year. We upped our ownership stake in Broadmark Asset Management whose track record and client base in tactical absolute return strategies offer strong growth potential. Our investment teams generally did well in a market environment of continuing uncertainty, with our US Value team delivering particularly strong performance versus benchmarks and peers. One of our newest mutual funds, Quality AllCap, ranked in Morningstar’s 9th percentile for one year and Quality SmallCap edged that achievement with an 8th percentile ranking.

We are enthused by our level of engagement with financial advisors and consultants in the intermediary channel and several national advisor calls reached top-of-mind for literally thousands of advisors. Never shy when an opportunity presents itself, the chaos caused by the demise of Silicon Valley Bank and the knock-on effect that had on bank stocks led us to launch a Regional Bank strategy to take advantage of pricing dislocation for our high-net-worth customers."

Revenues were higher than the fourth quarter and last year's first quarter reflecting higher average AUM following our 2022 acquisition of Salient Partners' asset management business.

Firmwide assets under management and advisement totaled $16.2 billion at quarter end, consisting of assets under management ("AUM") of $15.0 billion and assets under advisement ("AUA") of $1.2 billion.

First quarter net income of $0.7 million compared to the fourth quarter's net loss of $3.1 million due to higher revenues and lower expenses, primarily related to our 2022 acquisition of Salient Partners' asset management business. Diluted earnings (loss) per share ("EPS") of $0.09 compared with $(0.40) for the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $3.6 million, or $0.45 per share, compared with a loss of $0.7 million, or $0.09 per share, in the fourth quarter.

First quarter net income of $0.7 million compared to last year's first quarter net income of $0.1 million due to higher revenues partially offset by higher expenses, primarily employee compensation and benefits expenses following our 2022 acquisition of Salient Partners' asset management business. Diluted EPS was $0.09 compared with $0.01 per share for the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $3.6 million, or $0.45 per share, compared with $1.9 million, or $0.24 per share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Economic Earnings and Economic EPS are non-GAAP performance measures and are explained and reconciled with the most comparable GAAP numbers in the attached tables.

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is an investment management boutique and wealth management firm. Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in the following distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Multi-Asset, Energy and Real Assets, Tactical Absolute Return, Income Alternatives and Systematic Equity. Strategies are made available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Houston and San Francisco.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including, without limitation, statements about our expected future financial position, results of operations or cash flows, as well as other statements including without limitation, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “could,” and other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results and the timing of some events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation: the composition and market value of our AUM; our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures; risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; distributions to our common stockholders have included and may in the future include a return of capital; inclusion of foreign company investments in our AUM; regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry; our ability to maintain effective cyber security; litigation risks; our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully; our reputation and our relationships with current and potential customers; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to perform operational tasks; our ability to select and oversee third-party vendors; our dependence on the operations and funds of our subsidiaries; our ability to maintain effective information systems; our ability to prevent misuse of assets and information in the possession of our employees and third-party vendors, which could damage our reputation and result in costly litigation and liability for our clients and us; our stock is thinly traded and may be subject to volatility; competition in the investment management industry; our ability to avoid termination of client agreements and the related investment redemptions; the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers; we have made and may continue to make business combinations as a part of our business strategy, which may present certain risks and uncertainties; our relationships with investment consulting firms; our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives; our ability to declare and pay dividends; our ability to fund future capital requirements on favorable terms; our ability to properly address conflicts of interest; our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Westwood’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Westwood is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 REVENUES: Advisory fees: Asset-based $ 17,033 $ 13,441 $ 11,790 Performance-based 555 1,018 — Trust fees 5,031 5,429 5,715 Other, net 108 568 (289 ) Total revenues 22,727 20,456 17,216 EXPENSES: Employee compensation and benefits 14,202 11,131 10,334 Sales and marketing 740 677 482 Westwood mutual funds 732 890 596 Information technology 2,383 2,104 1,829 Professional services 1,529 1,661 1,520 General and administrative 1,986 2,531 2,040 Acquisition expenses 209 5,270 — Total expenses 21,781 24,264 16,801 Net operating income (loss) 946 (3,808 ) 415 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on private investments — (984 ) 37 Net investment income 172 173 (16 ) Other income 372 309 158 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,490 (4,310 ) 594 Income tax provision 776 (1,185 ) 544 Net income (loss) $ 714 $ (3,125 ) $ 50 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 714 $ (3,125 ) $ 50 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest 21 — — Comprehensive income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. $ 693 $ (3,125 ) $ 50 Earnings (loss) per Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. share: Basic $ 0.09 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.40 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,853,921 7,775,545 7,865,174 Diluted 7,968,504 7,775,545 7,931,453 Economic Earnings (Loss) $ 3,587 $ (738 ) $ 1,894 Economic EPS $ 0.45 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.24 Dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,751 $ 23,859 Accounts receivable 15,185 13,900 Investments, at fair value 15,594 15,342 Prepaid income taxes — 446 Other current assets 5,272 4,645 Total current assets 52,802 58,192 Investments 4,455 4,455 Equity method investments 4,228 6,574 Noncurrent investments at fair value 3,044 3,027 Goodwill 39,929 35,732 Deferred income taxes 1,898 1,762 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,679 4,976 Intangible assets, net 27,931 28,952 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $9,578 and $9,277 1,876 1,828 Other long-term assets 957 929 Total long-term assets 88,997 88,235 Total assets $ 141,799 $ 146,427 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 6,715 $ 5,678 Dividends payable 1,457 1,745 Compensation and benefits payable 3,073 8,689 Operating lease liabilities 1,519 1,502 Income taxes payable 435 — Total current liabilities 13,199 17,614 Accrued dividends 515 701 Contingent consideration 11,841 12,901 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 4,374 4,563 Total long-term liabilities 16,730 18,165 Total liabilities 29,929 35,779 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000 shares, issued 11,925,846 and outstanding 9,212,390 shares at March 31, 2023; issued 11,527,544 and outstanding 8,881,831 shares at December 31, 2022 119 115 Additional paid-in capital 200,453 199,914 Treasury stock, at cost - 2,713,456 shares at March 31, 2023; 2,645,713 shares at December 31, 2022 (85,965 ) (85,128 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (3,752 ) (4,253 ) Total Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 110,855 110,648 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 1,015 — Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 141,799 $ 146,427

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 693 $ 50 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 176 177 Amortization of intangible assets 1,021 405 Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments (369 ) 239 Stock-based compensation expense 1,748 1,380 Deferred income taxes (136 ) 21 Non-cash lease expense 320 185 Gain on asset disposition 69 — Fair value change of contingent consideration (1,061 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Net sales of trading securities 47 12,406 Accounts receivable (657 ) 1,414 Other current assets (17 ) (283 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 141 (301 ) Compensation and benefits payable (5,612 ) (7,221 ) Income taxes payable 881 524 Other liabilities (423 ) (226 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,179 ) 8,770 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition, net of cash acquired (1,168 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (84 ) (30 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,252 ) (30 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of treasury stock — (200 ) Restricted stock returned for payment of taxes (837 ) (626 ) Cash dividends (1,840 ) (1,972 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,677 ) (2,798 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (7,108 ) 5,942 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 23,859 15,206 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 16,751 $ 21,148 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 32 $ — Accrued dividends $ 1,972 $ 2,216

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Economic Earnings (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

As supplemental information, we are providing non-GAAP performance measures that we refer to as Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS. We provide these measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, which are reported on a GAAP basis. Our management and Board of Directors review Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS to evaluate our ongoing performance, allocate resources, and review our dividend policy. We believe that these non-GAAP performance measures, while not substitutes for GAAP net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, are useful for management and investors when evaluating our underlying operating and financial performance and our available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider these non-GAAP measures without also considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define Economic Earnings (Loss) as net income (loss) plus non-cash equity-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred taxes related to goodwill. Although depreciation on fixed assets is a non-cash expense, we do not add it back when calculating Economic Earnings (Loss) because depreciation charges represent an allocation of the decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement. In addition, we do not adjust Economic Earnings (Loss) for tax deductions related to restricted stock expense or amortization of intangible assets. Economic EPS represents Economic Earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.