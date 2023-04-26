Montauk Renewables Schedules First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. ("Montauk” or “the Company") (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company will issue a press release reporting the financial results after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call and webcast.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Participant Registration: [Link Here]

Please register for the conference call and webcast using the above link in advance of the call start time. The webcast platform will register your name and organization as well as provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. Please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860 if you experience technical difficulties.

The conference call and webcast will have a live Q&A session and be available for replay here and on the Company’s website at https://ir.montaukrenewables.com.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 10, 2024.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has current operations at 15 operating projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit https://ir.montaukrenewables.com.

