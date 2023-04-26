President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the Hoopa Valley Tribe

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Hoopa Valley Tribe to supplement tribal recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storms and mudslides Feb. 14 to March 5, 2023.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the tribal government and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms and mudslides in the Hoopa Valley Tribal Nation.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures.

Benigno Bern Ruiz has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made if requested by the tribe and warranted by the results of further assessments.