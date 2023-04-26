Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Offices Open to the Public in Mora, Las Vegas and Santa Fe

SANTA FE, New Mexico – The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office has opened three office locations to the public in Mora, Las Vegas, and Santa Fe.

Claimants can visit any location to speak with Claims Office staff to discuss the claims process, pick up or drop off a Notice of Loss, or schedule an appointment with a Claims Navigator, who can help you fill out your Notice of Loss and discuss the specifics of your claim.

Mora Claims Office Mora County Courthouse 1 Courthouse Drive Mora, NM 87732 Oficina de reclamaciones de Las Vegas (ubicación provisional) 366 Luna Drive, Las Vegas, NM 87701 General Studies Building, Room 109 (Located on the campus of Luna Community College) Oficina de reclamaciones de Santa Fe 1711 Llano Street, Suite E, Santa Fe, NM 87505 (Cercano a Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe)

If you have any questions, the Claims Office Helpline can be reached Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. at 505-995-7133