Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,533 in the last 365 days.

Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Offices Open to the Public in Mora, Las Vegas and Santa Fe

SANTA FE, New Mexico – The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office has opened three office locations to the public in Mora, Las Vegas, and Santa Fe.

Claimants can visit any location to speak with Claims Office staff to discuss the claims process, pick up or drop off a Notice of Loss, or schedule an appointment with a Claims Navigator, who can help you fill out your Notice of Loss and discuss the specifics of your claim.

Mora Claims Office

Mora County Courthouse 1 Courthouse Drive Mora, NM 87732

Oficina de reclamaciones de Las Vegas (ubicación provisional) 

366 Luna Drive, Las Vegas, NM 87701

General Studies Building, Room 109

(Located on the campus of Luna Community College)

Oficina de reclamaciones de Santa Fe

1711 Llano Street, Suite E, Santa Fe, NM 87505

(Cercano a Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe)

 

If you have any questions, the Claims Office Helpline can be reached Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. at 505-995-7133

You just read:

Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Offices Open to the Public in Mora, Las Vegas and Santa Fe

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more