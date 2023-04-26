Newly Constructed Bel Air Hillside Mansion—Neighboring World-Famous Estate “The One”—to Auction via Concierge Auctions

1035 Stradella Road, Bel Air, California 90077 Modern, ultra-private showpiece estate on 1.3 acres Spanning views of L.A., the ocean, & San Gabriel Mountains Multi-level outdoor living & entertaining areas with 2 pools Coveted location in Bel Air, 20 minutes from Beverly Hills

Endless views of L.A. and the ocean beyond await from this ultra-private showpiece estate, listed for $27.995 million and auctioning with No Reserve in May.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Situated on an ultra-private and gated, tree-lined hillside in Bel Air—neighboring world-famous estate “The One”— 1035 Stradella Road is a newly constructed estate, designed with entertainment in mind. Listed for $27.995 million, the property is scheduled to auction with No Reserve next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Mauricio Umansky of The Agency, Joshua Altman and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman, Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker, and Tomer Fridman of Compass. Bidding is scheduled to open 25 May and culminate online on 31 May. Bidding will be available via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“When I envisioned this home, I wanted to design it as a live, work, and play oasis—an escape for my family from the world, with every modern amenity you could desire, yet all within close proximity to the city,” said Dr. Nassif. “ I am excited to be working in cooperation with Concierge Auctions and a world-class team of L.A.’s finest agents to find the next owner who can truly make this their dream home.”

Envisioned by Bowery Design Group with interior design by Faye Resnick, the ultra-modern yet serene estate boasts nearly one and a half acres with cantilevered architecture that makes the estate appear to float above the hills, affording iconic views of Downtown L.A. and the ocean beyond. Designed with a coastal-modern vibe, the home offers spaces to find zen while also boasting areas to show off in grand style. Artful light fixtures and design features complement the natural palette while retracting glass walls throughout lure guests outside to the spectacular terrace. Enjoy three levels of outdoor living and entertaining spaces—on the main floor terrace, host a crowd overlooking the city or dinner, cocktails, and late-night swimming, or relax in the lower-level, indoor-outdoor wellness retreat. Worthy of a luxury spa, it features a fitness room, steam room, sauna, and 73-foot swimming pool.

Additional features include seven bedrooms and 14 total bathrooms; custom woodwork, built-ins, and natural stone accents throughout; multiple gas fireplaces; a chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry, waterfall countertop island, a butler’s pantry/prep kitchen with 48” Wolf range and pot filler, and an additional pantry; a floating staircase leading to the top-level primary bedroom with a fireplace, spa bathroom with floating vanities, freestanding tub, and adual-head glass shower, two custom dressing rooms/closets, retractable glass walls, and access to a private terrace; two home offices, a lower-level lounge, bar, 12-seat theater, and glass wine cellar; an indoor-outdoor gym with steam room and sauna with access to the lower-level pool; outdoor features including a covered patio, two infinity-edge swimming pools—the upper pool creating a waterfall for the lower-level terrace—integrated hot tub, outdoor kitchen and bar, and a built-in fire pit; staff quarters; and two garages with parking for five vehicles—all with near proximity to the 405, just 10 miles from Santa Monica and it’s respective airport, and just 18 miles from Downtown L.A. and 25 minutes from LAX.

Amidst the winding streets, lavish properties, and scenery of Bel Air this estate makes its presence known with views extending from Topanga Canyon to Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. Two security gates preserve Bel Air’s tranquility. The Bel Air Country Club is only five minutes away, with tennis, an 18-hole golf course, and more. The iconic Bel Air Hotel is just down the street. While the community maintains its serenity with few retail, dining, and social establishments, the location is spoiled with proximity to Downtown L.A., Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, UCLA, and Santa Monica. Head to The Getty for a fix of culture, only minutes away. Indulge in the active lifestyle on one of the many neighborhood trails, and log some miles while soaking up the coastal landscape.

1035 Stradella Road is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment, in person or virtually.

