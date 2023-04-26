Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Ice Pick) Offense: 1600 Block of Lamont Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Ice Pick) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the 1600 Block of Lamont Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:30 am, the suspect approached two victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished an ice pick and demanded property from the victims.  One of the victims complied and the suspect fled the scene.  The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 18-year-old Kevin Diaz of no fixed address was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Ice Pick).

