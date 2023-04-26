MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, April 17, 2023, to Monday, April 24, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, April 17, 2023, through Monday, April 24, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 52 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Robbi Markeece Burton, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Threats to do Bodily Harm, No Permit, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Contempt of CPO/TPO, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-060-236

A Taurus PT-738 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Morse Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-060-322

A Ruger Mark IV 43926 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Vincent Dunbar, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-060-466

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Quentin Hill, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 23-060-549

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of 49 th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Harry Lee Green, III, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-060-550

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-060-552

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Elmira Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Marcus Morris, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Entry, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-060-594

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Channing Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Jose Carlos Navarro, of Rockville, MD, for Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Permit, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-060-606

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Larry Gary Wilson, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Bench Warrant, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-060-652

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Saylm Victoria Escobar, of Annandale, VA, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-060-846

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Dix Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Michael Robinson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-060-941

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 13 th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Fernando Monge, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-061-195

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of S Street and 15th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Marcellus Demond Loving, of Waldorf, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Robbery, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 23-061-219

Thursday, April 20, 2023

A Springfield Armory XD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of 12 th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Nicholas Reid, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction of Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-052-175

A Colt .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Joel Samuel Gibson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Failure to Appear (USAO), Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-061-342

A 4.5mm BB gun was recovered in the 2500 block of Calvert Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-061-506

Two Glock 22 .40 caliber handguns and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the intersection of Sixth Street and H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Christopher Norece Mitchell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-061-518

A .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 600 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-061-649

Friday, April 21, 2023

Two 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handguns were recovered in the 600 block of N Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Eric Cisneros, of Silver Spring, MD, and 32-year-old Tyland Leroy Rollins, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Bench Warrant, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-061-938

A Rossi M-68 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4000 block of Cathedral Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-062-048

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Michael Tinch, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-062-227

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Iman Sutton, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-062-237

A Springfield Armory XD 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Lebaum Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Mark Elijah Crowder, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-062-352

Saturday, April 22, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Dawit Mahder Wondwosen, of Annandale, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-062-417

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of South Capitol Street and M Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Yolanda Tiffany Bullock- Atkins, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-062-460

A FNH FN Five Seven America 5.7x28mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of S Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Walter Mitchum Palmer, of Sanford, N.C, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-062-466

Rock Island Armory 200 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-062-605

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Delonte Lamar Grimes, of Northwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-062-712

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Ridge Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Marquise Da’Vaun Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-062-743

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Brian Keith Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-062-780

A Springfield Armory XD 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of V Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-062-874

Sunday, April 23, 2023

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-062-963

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-062-971

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-062-990

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-063-104

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-063-144

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson SDVE40 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Domineke Coates, of Southeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Jeff Arthur Porter, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Contempt, Failure to Appear (USAO), and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-063-232

A Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Tarik Walker, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 23-063-237

A Girsan 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Lorenzo Michael Shaw, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Simple Assault, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 23-063-316

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Malik Darren Bullock, of Bryans Road, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-063-325

Monday, April 24, 2023

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of L Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Aaron Anderson, of Northwest, D.C., for Aggravated Assault and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-063-615

A Crossman Arms .22 caliber BB gun and a Marksman .177 caliber BB gun were recovered in the 3000 block of Channing Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-063-697

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Gales Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-063-789

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of 19th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Curtis Nathaniel Suber, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-063-828

A Smith & Wesson M&P .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Fifth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Damion M. Hill, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 23-063-834

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Marques Delonte Belton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and Resisting Arrest while Armed. CCN: 23-063-846

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###

A Smith & Wesson M&P .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Fifth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Damion M. Hill, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 23-063-834

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Marques Delonte Belton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and Resisting Arrest while Armed. CCN: 23-063-846

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###