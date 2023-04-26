District Judge Jeffrey Lux Sits with Nebraska Supreme Court

Nebraska District Court Judge Jeffrey J. Lux of Omaha, Nebraska, was invited to sit with the Nebraska Supreme Court on April 26, 2023.

Lux heard arguments in the case of S-22-0648 Kendel Blake Swicord v. Nebraska Police Standards Advisory Council and Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice a/k/a Nebraska Crime Commission. In that case, the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center denied Appellant’s entry into basic law enforcement training. After the Police Standards Advisory Council affirmed the decision to deny Appellant entry into basic law enforcement training, Appellant appealed to the district court, which affirmed the decision. On its own motion, the Supreme Court ordered this case to be transferred from the docket of the Court of Appeals to its docket.

He sat in place of Justice Stephanie Stacy, who was recused from the case. The Court session was held in the Supreme Court Courtroom of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.

Seven justices make up the Nebraska Supreme Court: Chief Justice Mike Heavican and six associate justices. On occasion, a justice must recuse him or herself from a case, and a judge from a district court or the Court of Appeals is asked to sit with the Supreme Court.

April 26, 2023, oral arguments can be viewed on the Court’s archive.



Reporters:



Screenshot from argument session on Nebraska Public Media:

(L to R) Justice Jonathan Papik, Judge Jeffrey Lux, Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman, Chief Justice Mike Heavican, Justice William Cassel, Justice Jeff Funke, and Justice John Freudenberg. Arguing before the Court is attorney Steven M. Delaney. Recording Court arguments is Allyson Stewart.