This week, I signed LB77 Constitutional Carry into Nebraska law. This bill fulfills the promise I made to voters to uphold our Second Amendment rights and the ability of all law-abiding Nebraskans to defend themselves.  

 

 

This law also affirms the rights promised by the Nebraska and United States constitutions. Article 1, Section 1, of the Nebraska Constitution states, “All persons are by nature free and independent, and have certain inherent and inalienable rights; among these are life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the right to keep and bear arms for security or defense of self, family, home, and others, and for lawful common defense, hunting, recreational use, and all other lawful purposes, and such rights shall not be denied or infringed by the state or any subdivision thereof.”  

 

I appreciate the hard work of those senators who supported this legislation, and particularly that of Senator Tom Brewer who led this charge and carried it through to the end. This bill is just the first step in what can be a transformative legislative session for our state. Together, we will continue to protect our constitutional freedoms and promote our commonsense, conservative values.  

 

We are just getting started. 

 

If you have any questions about our vision for Nebraska, please call my office at 402-471-2244 or email me at jim.pillen@nebraska.gov. Together we can! 

 

Governor's Column: Constitutional Carry is Just the Start

