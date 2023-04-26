Maryland Department of Natural Resources Announces Newly Created Venison Donation Grant Program

April 26, 2023

Money Available to Cover Processing Fees for Venison Donated to Charitable Causes

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced the creation of a venison donation grant program. Money is available to county governments, municipal corporations, and 501(c)(3)tax exempt organizations to assist with the direct costs of butchering and processing deer for venison to be donated to programs to assist Marylanders in need.

A total of $25,000 will be awarded, and grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications for venison donation grants must be received by 11:59 pm May 8, 2023. More information and applications are available on the Department of Natural Resources website.