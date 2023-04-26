Submit Release
First Central Savings Bank Reports First Quarter 2023 Results Highlighted by Net Income of $1.8 Million, Excellent Balance Sheet Growth, Strong Net Interest Margin, and Exceptional Asset Quality

  • Net Income and Cash Earnings: Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $1.8 million or $0.17 per share, compared to $3.7 million or $0.35 per share recorded in the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2022. Cash earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, were $2.4 million, or $0.22 per share, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 56.4%, from $5.5 million, or $0.51 per share, for the prior year quarter.
  • Financial Performance Metrics: Return on average assets and average stockholders’ equity were 0.80% and 9.28%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 1.91% and 20.35%, respectively, for the prior year quarter.
  • Balance Sheet Growth: Assets totaled $956.4 million at March 31, 2023, up $52.4 million, or 5.8%, from December 31, 2022, and up $150.4 million, or 18.7%, from March 31, 2022, primarily due to loan growth.
  • Continued Capital Strength: The Bank’s Tier 1 capital ratio was 9.14% and the Total Risk based capital ratio was 13.64% at March 31, 2023, each above the regulatory minimum for a well-capitalized institution.
  • Loan Growth: At March 31, 2023, total loans outstanding were $808.6 million representing 84.6% of total assets, up $129.7 million, or 19.1%, from March 31, 2022, and up $61.5 million, or 8.2%, from December 31, 2022.
  • Net Interest Income Growth: The Bank recorded net interest income of $7.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $189 thousand, or 2.5%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and a decrease of $319 thousand, or 3.9%, on a linked quarter basis.
  • Excellent Asset Quality: At March 31, 2023, the Bank’s asset quality was strong with 0.39% non-performing loans to total loans.
  • Strong Net Interest Margin and Spread: The Bank’s net interest margin and spread for the current quarter was strong at 3.62% and 3.08%, respectively.

GLEN COVE, N.Y., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph Pistilli, Chairman of the Board, of First Central Savings Bank (“FCSB”, “the Bank”) today reported significant performance achievements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, highlighted by the Bank’s strong loan growth, continued operating and cash earnings, and excellent assets quality.

Cash and GAAP Basis Earnings

The Bank’s cash earnings were $2.4 million, or $0.22 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which represents a decrease of $3.1 million, or 56.4% from the quarter ended March 31, 2022. On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $1.8 million, or $0.17 per share, compared with net income of $3.7 million, or $0.35 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in net income was due to lower levels of loan sales which reduced net gain on sales of loan income. Management made a decision to portfolio adjustable-rate mortgage loans to improve long-term interest income and interest rate risk.

Joseph Pistilli, Chairman of the Board noted, “In the first quarter of 2023, First Central continued to build shareholder value by delivering strong loan growth and continued earnings. We continue to enhance shareholder value with an increase in our book value from $6.95 per share at March 31, 2022, to $7.44 at March 31, 2023, an increase of $0.49 or 7.1%. I am extremely proud of the management team and Board of Directors that we have assembled at the Bank and the expertise they bring in growing the franchise value for our shareholders.”

Paul Hagan, President and Chief Operating Officer, reflected on the Bank’s results, “Management continues to execute its growth strategy that continues to build capital and support loan growth. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, we continued to see an increase in interest rates that put pressure on our net interest margin and spread. We expect the remainder of calendar year 2023 to continue to be challenging with expected interest expense increases, however we believe our net interest margin and spread will improve once the rate hikes from the Federal Reserve abate and begin to decline. Management remains committed to managing non-interest expenses to maintain earnings during the current rising interest rate environment and a very competitive deposit rate market.”

Balance Sheet Growth

Total assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, increased by $52.4 million to $956.4 million as the Bank continued to originate commercial and non-conforming loans while continuing to sell a portion of the non-conforming loans to the secondary market. On a year-over-year basis, total assets grew by $150.4 million, or 18.7%, driven by the Bank’s robust loan originations offset by non-conforming loan sales. As of March 31, 2023, the Bank has been able to generate a non-conforming loan pipeline of $64.1 million and commercial loan pipeline of $28.0 million with weighted average interest rates of 7.84% and 7.41%.

Funding for asset growth during the quarter was primarily derived from retail deposits and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank-NY, (“FHLB-NY”). On a year-over-year basis, total deposits grew by $111.1 million, or 15.9%, as the Bank continues to grow deposits through its retail branches. The Bank has also been successful in maintaining the non-interest-bearing deposits through non-conforming loan originations and the retail branches. As of March 31, 2023, total non-interest-bearing deposits were $123.2 million or 15.2% of total deposits. In addition to deposit growth, the Bank has used short-term borrowings from FHLB-NY to fund loan growth during the quarter. Total borrowings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, were $50 million.

The Bank’s overall average cost of funds was 2.23% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, an increase of fifty-four basis points from 1.69% from the prior linked quarter. Management continues to be pro-active in securing certificates of deposit in the current rising interest rate environment to better position the interest-rate-risk profile of the Bank in anticipation of higher rates in the months to come. Management believes this strategy will better protect and enhance future earnings during the current rising interest rate cycle.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

For the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2023, the Bank’s loan portfolio grew by $129.7 million, or 19.1%, with the growth concentrated primarily in non-conforming residential loans. Management continues to employ a strategy of concentrating its loan growth in these products, which provides the Bank with traditionally safe credit quality at acceptable credit spreads, greater liquidity and an enhanced interest-rate-risk profile. Over the past twelve months, originations of the non-conforming product amounted to $362.3 million. At March 31, 2023, the entire non-conforming loan portfolio amounted to $425.3 million, with an average loan balance of $576 thousand and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 61.5%.

As a result of the Bank’s robust non-conforming loan generation capabilities, the Bank had been able to generate additional income by strategically originating and selling its non-conforming loans to other financial institutions at premiums. As of March 31, 2023, the Bank has a $64.1 million non-conforming pipeline with a weighted average interest rate of 7.84%. Due to the strong pipeline, the Bank expects that it will continue to originate, in the near term, for its own portfolio and, in the long term, for others, which will result in a continued increase in interest income while also realizing gains on sale of loans. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Bank earned $460 thousand in premiums on loans sold net of FASB 91 fees and costs.

The Bank’s asset quality ratios remained strong. At March 31, 2023, the loan portfolio had non-performing loans of $3.1 million or 0.39% of total loans and 0.33% of total assets. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Bank recorded a provision of $335 thousand. The total allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2023, was $8.1 million, or 1.01% of total loans. The January 1, 2023, CECL adoption impact was an $185 thousand increase in allowance for loan losses.

Strong Net Interest Margin

The Bank’s net interest margin remained strong for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, at 3.62% due to the continued origination of non-conforming loans at above market rates, prepayment penalties and loan fees of $330 thousand, and effective cost of funds management.

Opportunities for First Central Savings Bank

The Bank’s executive team and Board remain focused on enhancing shareholder value through prudent growth, tight expense control and further business opportunities. The Bank is continuing to evaluate new retail branch locations to fund its deposit and loan growth.

Our mobile banking product allows customers to perform various banking functions including remote check deposits, “Zelle” money transfers, obtaining deposit account balances and transferring funds between accounts using their mobile phones. The continued implementation of application based mobile banking software products enables the Bank to better compete with much larger financial institutions in the marketplace by offering the latest banking technology solutions.

About First Central Savings Bank

With assets of $956.4 million at March 31, 2023, First Central Savings Bank is a locally owned and operated community savings bank, focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, First Central offers a full range of modern financial services. First Central employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, ADC and bridge loans, residential loans, middle market business loans and lines of credit. First Central also offers customers 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, mobile banking, the most advanced technologies in internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Bank continues to roll out mobile banking software products as well as our “Zelle” money transfer product to our customers. First Central Savings Bank maintains its corporate office in Glen Cove, New York with and additional six branches throughout Queens New York, one branch in Nassau County, New York, and one branch in Suffolk County, New York.

First Central Savings Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-399-6010 or visit the Bank’s state-of-the-art website at www.myfcsb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of First Central Savings Bank. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by First Central Savings Bank may turn out to be incorrect. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions First Central Savings Bank might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. First Central Savings Bank does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.

             
First Central Savings Bank            
Statements of Condition - (unaudited)            
(dollars in thousands)            
    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   3/31/2022
             
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 67,130     $ 76,351     $ 46,706  
Investments Available for Sale     44,905       45,319       46,264  
Investments Held to Maturity     2,008       2,008       1,000  
             
Loans held for sale     675       3,052       14,852  
Loans receivable     807,966       744,084       664,139  
Less: allowance for loan losses     (8,148 )     (7,626 )     (7,102 )
Loans, net     799,818       736,458       657,037  
             
Other assets     41,834       40,808       40,126  
Total Assets   $ 956,370     $ 903,996     $ 805,985  
             
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
Total Deposits   $ 809,268     $ 794,180     $ 698,129  
FHLB Advances     50,000       15,000       15,000  
Other Liabilities     17,844       17,415       18,817  
Total Liabilities     877,112       826,595       731,946  
             
             
Total Shareholders' Equity     79,258       77,401       74,039  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 956,370     $ 903,996     $ 805,985  
             


First Central Savings Bank        
Statements of Income - (unaudited)        
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)        
         
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
    3/31/2023   3/31/2022
         
Total Interest income   $ 12,362   $ 8,600
Total interest expense     4,476     903
Net interest income     7,886     7,697
Provision for loan losses     335     600
Net interest income after provision for loan loss     7,551     7,097
         
Net gain on loans sold     460     2,856
Other non-interest income     278     211
Total non-interest income     738     3,067
         
Compensation and benefits     3,244     2,858
Occupancy and Equipment     1,007     869
Data processing     383     425
Federal insurance premium     160     90
Professional fees     407     389
Other     833     832
Total non-interest expense     6,034     5,463
         
Income before income taxes     2,255     4,701
Income tax expense     464     983
Net income   $ 1,791   $ 3,718
         
Basic Earnings per Share-GAAP basis   $ 0.17   $ 0.35
Diluted Earnings per Share-GAAP basis   $ 0.17   $ 0.35
         
Supplementary Information:        
Net Income   $ 1,791   $ 3,718
         
Add Back non-cash charges        
Provision for loan losses     335     600
Depreciation expense     257     173
Provision for federal income taxes     -     974
Cash Net income   $ 2,383   $ 5,465
         
Basic Earnings per Share-GAAP basis   $ 0.22   $ 0.51
Diluted Earnings per Share-GAAP basis   $ 0.22   $ 0.51
         


First Central Savings Bank                
Statements of Income - (unaudited)                
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)              
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
                 
Total Interest income   $ 12,362   $ 11,539   $ 10,420   $ 8,922
Total interest expense     4,476     3,334     2,062     1,084
Net interest income     7,886     8,205     8,358     7,838
Provision for loan losses     335     50     1,514     400
Net interest income after provision for loan loss   7,551     8,155     6,844     7,438
                 
Net gain on loans sold     460     882     369     300
Other non-interest income     278     225     416     190
Total non-interest income     738     1,107     785     490
                 
Compensation and benefits     3,244     3,758     3,407     2,807
Occupancy and Equipment     1,007     1,053     883     882
Data processing     383     375     372     415
Federal insurance premium     160     150     135     95
Professional fees     407     342     324     368
Other     833     887     801     820
Total non-interest expense     6,034     6,565     5,922     5,387
                 
Income before income taxes     2,255     2,697     1,707     2,541
Income tax expense     464     560     348     525
Net income   $ 1,791   $ 2,137   $ 1,359   $ 2,016
                 
Basic Earnings per Share-GAAP basis   $ 0.17   $ 0.20   $ 0.13   $ 0.19
Diluted Earnings per Share-GAAP basis   $ 0.17   $ 0.20   $ 0.13   $ 0.19
                 
Supplementary Information:                
Net Income   $ 1,791   $ 2,137   $ 1,359   $ 2,016
                 
Add Back non-cash charges                
Provision for loan losses     335     50     1,514     400
Depreciation expense     257     247     182     184
Provision for federal income taxes     -     -     -     -
Cash Net income   $ 2,383   $ 2,434   $ 3,055   $ 2,600
                 
Basic Earnings per Share-GAAP basis   $ 0.22   $ 0.23   $ 0.29   $ 0.24
Diluted Earnings per Share-GAAP basis   $ 0.22   $ 0.23   $ 0.29   $ 0.24
                 


First Central Savings Bank                
Selected Financial Data - (unaudited)                
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)              
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   3/31/2022
                 
Asset Quality:                
Allowance for Loan Losses (1)   $ 8,148     $ 7,626     $ 7,587     $ 7,102  
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (1)     1.01 %     1.02 %     1.01 %     1.07 %
                 
Non-Performing Loans   $ 3,134     $ 3,134     $ 4,583     $ 3,163  
Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans     0.39 %     0.42 %     0.61 %     0.48 %
Non-Performing Loans/Total Assets     0.33 %     0.35 %     0.52 %     0.39 %
Allowance for Loan Losses/Non-Performing Loans   259.99 %     243.33 %     165.54 %     224.57 %
                 
Capital: (dollars in thousands)                
Tier 1 Capital   $ 83,414     $ 81,651     $ 78,948     $ 73,997  
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio     9.14 %     9.24 %     9.08 %     9.51 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio     12.40 %     12.96 %     12.45 %     13.21 %
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio     12.40 %     12.96 %     12.45 %     13.21 %
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio     13.64 %     14.20 %     13.67 %     14.46 %
                 
Equity Data                
Common shares outstanding     10,648,345       10,648,345       10,648,345       10,648,345  
Stockholders' equity   $ 79,258     $ 77,401     $ 74,450     $ 74,039  
Book value per common share     7.44       7.27       6.99       6.95  
Tangible common equity     79,258       77,401       74,450       74,039  
Tangible book value per common share     7.44       7.27       6.99       6.95  
                 
(1) Calculation excludes loans held for sale                                
                 


First Central Savings Bank                
Selected Financial Data - (unaudited)                
(dollars in thousands)                
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   3/31/2022
                 
Other: (in thousands)                
Average Interest-Earning Assets   884,446     853,239     838,838     753,211  
Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities   701,425     672,168     658,365     570,814  
Average Deposits and Borrowings   812,431     781,237     771,344     689,788  
                 
Profitability:                
Return on Average Assets   0.80 %   0.97 %   0.70 %   1.91 %
Return on Average Equity   9.28 %   11.21 %   7.25 %   20.35 %
Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets   5.67 %   5.37 %   4.93 %   4.63 %
Cost of Average Interest Bearing Liabilities   2.59 %   1.97 %   1.26 %   0.65 %
Cost of Funds   2.23 %   1.69 %   1.06 %   0.53 %
Net Interest Rate Spread (1)   3.08 %   3.40 %   3.67 %   3.98 %
Net Interest Margin (2)   3.62 %   3.82 %   3.95 %   4.14 %
Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets   2.69 %   2.97 %   2.72 %   2.80 %
Efficiency Ratio   69.97 %   70.50 %   64.77 %   50.75 %
                 
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest earning assets    

