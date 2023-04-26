SBA Administrator Guzman to Kick Off National Small Business Week Events in Washington, D.C. April 30-May 1

Media invited to recognition of the Nation’s top small business winners

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s over 33 million small businesses, will kick off National Small Business Week (NSBW) events in Washington, D.C. April 30-May 1, 2023. Small business owners, industry leaders, and award winners from around the country will gather in Washington, D.C. to be recognized by the SBA for excellence in entrepreneurial development, exporting, federal contracting, lending, and disaster recovery. The SBA will also recognize the Small Business Persons of the Year representing the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, and name the 2023 National Small Business Person of the Year and a runner-up.

The press is invited to attend all events and must RSVP via email to receive event details. Speakers and awardees will be made available for interviews. For interview requests with Administrator Guzman and to receive event details, please email mila.myles@sba.gov. Events can be followed on social media using #SmallBusinessWeek.

Sunday, April 30

WHO: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

WHAT: 2023 National Small Business Week Opening Awards Ceremony honoring individuals in the following award categories:

WHEN: 3:00-8:30 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Washington, D.C. – Location provided upon RSVP

HOW: Members of the media must RSVP to attend. Please email mila.myles@sba.gov to receive a registration link. Press arrival time is 3:00-5:00 p.m. EDT.

Monday, May 1

WHO: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will name the National Small Business Person of the Year and runner-up. She will also honor individuals in the award categories below:

WHAT: 2023 National Small Business Week Awards Ceremony

Small Business Exporter of the Year

Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year

Small Business Subcontractor of the Year

8(a) Graduate Firm of the Year

Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence

WHEN: 8:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Washington, D.C. – Location provided upon RSVP.

HOW: Members of the media must RSVP to attend. Please email mila.myles@sba.gov to receive a registration link. Press arrival time is 8:30-10:00 a.m. EDT.

---

Co-sponsorship Authorization# 23-1-C The SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

###

About National Small Business Week

For 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, recognizing the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business and create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st-century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness. And in recognizing the changing face of America, the SBA’s National Small Business Week awards honor individuals and businesses that reflect our nation’s rich diversity.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Press Office U.S. Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov